Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

  • Updated March 30, 2017, 3:55 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Images that allegedly show the brand-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online.  They're grainy, but they give us our best look yet at Jeep's next off-roader.

Skoda Vision E concept to debut in Shanghai

Skoda will introduce a new concept named Vision E during the Shanghai Auto Show. The model takes the form of a BMW X6-like crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. Skoda hints the concept is an accurate preview of a production model.    

 19h

Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift

The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation.    http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq

 20h

Face-lifted Mercedes S-Class spied

Amateur spy shots have revealed the face-lifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Expected to debut as a 2018 model, the S gets minor visual updates such as a tweaked grille and new-look headlights. It will also receive more driving aids, and a brand-new straight-six engine.    http://bit.ly/2o695eG

 22h

Mugen unveils electric dirt bike

Honda tuner Mugen has unveiled an electric dirt bike named E.Rex. It's based on the CR250, but the single-cylinder engine has been replaced by a motor and a battery. It's just a concept, though Mugen is working closely with Honda to electrify the world of two-wheelers.    

 23h

Mercedes-Benz expects record sales in 2017

Mercedes-Benz is expecting another record year in 2017. "The positive sales trend continued in March," the company explained in a statement. The company's vans division is also on track to set a new record.   

 1d

Lexus previews updated NX

Lexus has published a teaser image to preview the updated NX. The crossover will make its debut next month at the Shanghai Auto Show.   

 1d

Tencent takes 5% stake in Tesla

Chinese tech firm Tencent has purchased a five percent stake in Tesla, Inc., for $1.78 billion. Tencent has been investing in electric vehicle and autonomous technology firms, including at least two Chinese startups, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2mMvSfC

 1d