Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

Tesla releases Autopilot 8.1
Tesla has released Autopilot 8.1. The new software enables Autosteer to work at up to 80 mph, and it brings back the summon and auto lane change features. http://bit.ly/2niOUpt
Skoda Vision E concept to debut in Shanghai
Skoda will introduce a new concept named Vision E during the Shanghai Auto Show. The model takes the form of a BMW X6-like crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. Skoda hints the concept is an accurate preview of a production model.
Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift
The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation. http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq
Mugen to tackle Isle of Man TT with electric motorcycle
Mugen will return to the Isle of Man TT with an electric motorcycle named Shinden Roku. Developed for the TT Zero category, the one-off bike features a carbon fiber frame and a 160-horsepower motor.
Face-lifted Mercedes S-Class spied
Amateur spy shots have revealed the face-lifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Expected to debut as a 2018 model, the S gets minor visual updates such as a tweaked grille and new-look headlights. It will also receive more driving aids, and a brand-new straight-six engine. http://bit.ly/2o695eG
Mugen unveils electric dirt bike
Honda tuner Mugen has unveiled an electric dirt bike named E.Rex. It's based on the CR250, but the single-cylinder engine has been replaced by a motor and a battery. It's just a concept, though Mugen is working closely with Honda to electrify the world of two-wheelers.
Mercedes-Benz expects record sales in 2017
Mercedes-Benz is expecting another record year in 2017. "The positive sales trend continued in March," the company explained in a statement. The company's vans division is also on track to set a new record.
Lexus previews updated NX
Lexus has published a teaser image to preview the updated NX. The crossover will make its debut next month at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Tesla Model Y details could come as soon as next week
Following a long twitter discussion last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed up with Ars Technica, dropping a hint that details of the new Model Y could be revealed as early as next week. http://bit.ly/2mNKRWP
Tencent takes 5% stake in Tesla
Chinese tech firm Tencent has purchased a five percent stake in Tesla, Inc., for $1.78 billion. Tencent has been investing in electric vehicle and autonomous technology firms, including at least two Chinese startups, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2mMvSfC