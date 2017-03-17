Tesla releases Autopilot 8.1

  • Updated March 30, 2017, 5:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Tesla has released Autopilot 8.1.  The new software enables Autosteer to work at up to 80 mph, and it brings back the summon and auto lane change features.  

Now

Skoda Vision E concept to debut in Shanghai

Skoda will introduce a new concept named Vision E during the Shanghai Auto Show. The model takes the form of a BMW X6-like crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. Skoda hints the concept is an accurate preview of a production model.    

 19h

Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift

The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation.    http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq

 20h

Face-lifted Mercedes S-Class spied

Amateur spy shots have revealed the face-lifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Expected to debut as a 2018 model, the S gets minor visual updates such as a tweaked grille and new-look headlights. It will also receive more driving aids, and a brand-new straight-six engine.    http://bit.ly/2o695eG

 22h

Mugen unveils electric dirt bike

Honda tuner Mugen has unveiled an electric dirt bike named E.Rex. It's based on the CR250, but the single-cylinder engine has been replaced by a motor and a battery. It's just a concept, though Mugen is working closely with Honda to electrify the world of two-wheelers.    

 23h

Mercedes-Benz expects record sales in 2017

Mercedes-Benz is expecting another record year in 2017. "The positive sales trend continued in March," the company explained in a statement. The company's vans division is also on track to set a new record.   

 1d

Lexus previews updated NX

Lexus has published a teaser image to preview the updated NX. The crossover will make its debut next month at the Shanghai Auto Show.   

 1d

Tencent takes 5% stake in Tesla

Chinese tech firm Tencent has purchased a five percent stake in Tesla, Inc., for $1.78 billion. Tencent has been investing in electric vehicle and autonomous technology firms, including at least two Chinese startups, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2mMvSfC

 1d