Mercedes celebrates A-Class' 20th

  • Updated March 31, 2017, 4:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Mercedes is celebrating the A-Class' 20th birthday.  The funky-shaped, front-wheel drive compact was introduced in Europe in 1997, but it has never been sold in the United States. 

Now

George Barris' personal Ferrari 308 for sale

A Ferrari 308 GTS owned and customized by George Barris is for sale in Missouri. It features a specific body kit, BBS alloy wheels, and a custom digital instrument cluster, among other modifications. Importantly, it's only logged 8,000 miles and it's in perfect mechanical condition. It can be yours for the princely sum of $200,000.   http://bit.ly/2niRyvn

 18h

Mercedes investing $11 billion in EVs

Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler is making an $11 billion investment to introduce 10 new electric cars by 2022, three years sooner than expected. The vehicles range from a GLC-sized crossover to a heavy-duty delivery truck.    http://bit.ly/2mRLIpr

 22h

Skoda Vision E concept to debut in Shanghai

Skoda will introduce a new concept named Vision E during the Shanghai Auto Show. The model takes the form of a BMW X6-like crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. Skoda hints the concept is an accurate preview of a production model.    

 1d