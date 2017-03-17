Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to debut in New York

  • Updated March 31, 2017, 9:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Jeep has confirmed its long-awaited Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will debut next month at the New York Auto Show.  The high-performance model will use a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine to take on the Germans. 

Now

Volkswagen offers Akrapovic exhaust for Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R will soon be available straight from the factory with a titanium exhaust manufactured by Akrapovic. The option will be available for the 2018 model year, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.    

 1h

Hydrogen-powered BMW coming in 2021

BMW will launch a low-volume hydrogen-powered car in 2021, one of the company's top officials has confirmed. It will be a larger model developed for zero-emissions, long-distance driving without range anxiety.   http://bit.ly/2mUTAqm

 4h

Mercedes celebrates A-Class' 20th

Mercedes is celebrating the A-Class' 20th birthday. The funky-shaped, front-wheel drive compact was introduced in Europe in 1997, but it has never been sold in the United States.    

 5h

George Barris' personal Ferrari 308 for sale

A Ferrari 308 GTS owned and customized by George Barris is for sale in Missouri. It features a specific body kit, BBS alloy wheels, and a custom digital instrument cluster, among other modifications. Importantly, it's only logged 8,000 miles and it's in perfect mechanical condition. It can be yours for the princely sum of $200,000.   http://bit.ly/2niRyvn

 23h