Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to debut in New York

Volkswagen offers Akrapovic exhaust for Golf R
The Volkswagen Golf R will soon be available straight from the factory with a titanium exhaust manufactured by Akrapovic. The option will be available for the 2018 model year, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.
Hyundai to launch hydrogen-powered crossover next year
Hyundai is putting the final touches on a hydrogen-powered crossover with over 500 miles of range. The yet-unnamed model will be inspired by the FE concept shown a few weeks ago in Geneva, and it will debut in time for the 2018 Seoul Winter Olympics. https://bloom.bg/2nlSGhN
Enthusiast selling five acres and 340 cars in Canada
A Canadian enthusiast is selling five acres of land with a renovated house, a huge shop, and over 340 classic cars. Located in British Colombia, the property is valued at 1.5 million Canadian dollars. http://bit.ly/2nlxzMQ
Hydrogen-powered BMW coming in 2021
BMW will launch a low-volume hydrogen-powered car in 2021, one of the company's top officials has confirmed. It will be a larger model developed for zero-emissions, long-distance driving without range anxiety. http://bit.ly/2mUTAqm
Mercedes celebrates A-Class' 20th
Mercedes is celebrating the A-Class' 20th birthday. The funky-shaped, front-wheel drive compact was introduced in Europe in 1997, but it has never been sold in the United States.
Jeep previews seven concepts for Easter Safari
Jeep has introduced seven new concept for the annual Easter Safari. The highlights include a Wrangler-based hot rod, and a resto-modded first-generation Grand Cherokee. http://bit.ly/2mUKgCC
Mitsubishi could sell Renault-badged sedans in Asia
Mitsubishi could help partner Renault sell more cars in Asia by adding some of the French brand's sedans and hatchbacks to its lineup. The tie-up is under consideration, but a final decision hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2mSa56n
George Barris' personal Ferrari 308 for sale
A Ferrari 308 GTS owned and customized by George Barris is for sale in Missouri. It features a specific body kit, BBS alloy wheels, and a custom digital instrument cluster, among other modifications. Importantly, it's only logged 8,000 miles and it's in perfect mechanical condition. It can be yours for the princely sum of $200,000. http://bit.ly/2niRyvn
2018 BMW X3 M40i going on sale in October
The hotter version of the next-generation BMW X3 will go on sale across the United States in October, according to BMW Blog. Named M40i, it will use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at close to 400 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2mRSkEk
Next BMW i car pushed back to 2021
BMW's i sub-brand won't launch a new car until 2021, the company has confirmed. Instead, the German brand is focusing on launching electric variants of existing cars like the MINI and the next-gen X3. https://bloom.bg/2mRJp5M