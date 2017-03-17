Fire collapses I-85 bridge in Atlanta

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Tesla Model 3 won't get conventional instrument cluster
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed the upcoming Model 3 will not feature an instrument cluster mounted behind the steering wheel. It won't get a heads-up display, either, according to Musk. http://bit.ly/2nmwO5R
V8-powered Mercedes GLC to debut next week
The long-awaited Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 will break cover on April 5th. The 500-horsepower crossover will be shown to the public halfway through next month during the Shanghai Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2mVgmhK
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to debut in New York
Jeep has confirmed its long-awaited Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will debut next month at the New York Auto Show. The high-performance model will use a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine to take on the Germans. http://bit.ly/2nmiw5w
Volkswagen offers Akrapovic exhaust for Golf R
The Volkswagen Golf R will soon be available straight from the factory with a titanium exhaust manufactured by Akrapovic. The option will be available for the 2018 model year, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.
Hyundai to launch hydrogen-powered crossover next year
Hyundai is putting the final touches on a hydrogen-powered crossover with over 500 miles of range. The yet-unnamed model will be inspired by the FE concept shown a few weeks ago in Geneva, and it will debut in time for the 2018 Seoul Winter Olympics. https://bloom.bg/2nlSGhN
Enthusiast selling five acres and 340 cars in Canada
A Canadian enthusiast is selling five acres of land with a renovated house, a huge shop, and over 340 classic cars. Located in British Colombia, the property is valued at 1.5 million Canadian dollars. http://bit.ly/2nlxzMQ
Hydrogen-powered BMW coming in 2021
BMW will launch a low-volume hydrogen-powered car in 2021, one of the company's top officials has confirmed. It will be a larger model developed for zero-emissions, long-distance driving without range anxiety. http://bit.ly/2mUTAqm
Mercedes celebrates A-Class' 20th
Mercedes is celebrating the A-Class' 20th birthday. The funky-shaped, front-wheel drive compact was introduced in Europe in 1997, but it has never been sold in the United States.
Jeep previews seven concepts for Easter Safari
Jeep has introduced seven new concept for the annual Easter Safari. The highlights include a Wrangler-based hot rod, and a resto-modded first-generation Grand Cherokee. http://bit.ly/2mUKgCC
Mitsubishi could sell Renault-badged sedans in Asia
Mitsubishi could help partner Renault sell more cars in Asia by adding some of the French brand's sedans and hatchbacks to its lineup. The tie-up is under consideration, but a final decision hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2mSa56n