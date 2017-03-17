Fire collapses I-85 bridge in Atlanta

Atlanta's infamous traffic will undoubtedly experience worse delays, as the interstate will be closed in both directions "for the foreseeable future" according to GDOT.

Volkswagen offers Akrapovic exhaust for Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R will soon be available straight from the factory with a titanium exhaust manufactured by Akrapovic. The option will be available for the 2018 model year, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.    

Hydrogen-powered BMW coming in 2021

BMW will launch a low-volume hydrogen-powered car in 2021, one of the company's top officials has confirmed. It will be a larger model developed for zero-emissions, long-distance driving without range anxiety.   http://bit.ly/2mUTAqm

Mercedes celebrates A-Class' 20th

Mercedes is celebrating the A-Class' 20th birthday. The funky-shaped, front-wheel drive compact was introduced in Europe in 1997, but it has never been sold in the United States.    

