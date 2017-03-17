Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept to bow in New York

  • Updated April 2, 2017, 12:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Infiniti will introduce a concept named QX80 Monograph at the New York Auto Show.  As its name implies, the design study will preview the next generation of the range-topping QX80 SUV.

Now

Subaru parent company changes name

Subaru parent company Fuji Heavy Industries has changed its name. The Japanese firm is now known simply as Subaru Corporation. "This change in company name declares Subaru's determination to thrive as a brand that delivers value," explained a spokesperson in a statement.   http://bit.ly/2nKI2TS

 31m

Skoda Kodiaq SUV reports for WRC duty

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has turned the Kodiaq SUV into a WRC car. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four, the hot-rodded model announced on April 1 will compete in the series' newly-established SUV category.    

 20h

Renault previews next Megane R.S.

Renault has released a teaser image that previews the next-generation Megane R.S. Offered only with four doors, the French company's next hot hatch will likely debut in May during the Monaco Grand Prix.    

 22h

Lotus' Pet Lids protects cats

Lotus has introduced a helmet for cats. Developed to inspired a new breed of customers, the Pet Lid is only available today, April 1.   

 1d

Volkswagen offers Akrapovic exhaust for Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R will soon be available straight from the factory with a titanium exhaust manufactured by Akrapovic. The option will be available for the 2018 model year, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.    

 2d