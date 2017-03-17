Hyundai Kona previewed

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Holden sales drop in Australia
General Motors' Australia-based Holden division has seen its sales decline since it announced plans to stop manufacturing cars in its home country. Website Motoring reports the brand sold 1,000 fewer cars in March of 2017 than in March of 2016; it was outsold by rival Mitsubishi, Toyota, Mazda, and Hyundai. http://bit.ly/2nMVVRl
V10 likely not coming back to F1
Formula 1 officials held a meeting to decide which direction to take the sport in. Details haven't been made public, but it sounds like F1 cars will remain hybrid in the foreseeable future, and the V10 is never coming back. "F1 is the flagship of the motorsport industry, and it must be in line with the technological developments of the industry," FIA president Jean Todt told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
Jaguar announces E-Type restoration program
Jaguar's Classic division will restore 10 first-series E-Types. The cars will be entirely original inside, outside, and under the hood, and they'll be sold to enthusiasts for approximately $350,000 each. http://bit.ly/2mWlQc0
Audi to compete in F1?
Audi is still considering competing in Formula 1 racing, a recent report claims. FIA officials recently held a meeting over the future of the sport, and insiders suggest Audi sent a representative to listen in. The company was set to race in F1 until news of the Dieselgate fiasco began making headlines. http://bit.ly/2orEEAg
Toyota builds real-life Tonka truck
Toyota's Australian division has turned the HiLux pickup into a real-life Tonka truck. Unfortunately, the heavily-modified pickup is a one-off model, not a preview of an upcoming production model.
BMW has kind words for Tesla
One of BMW's top officials admires California-based rival Tesla. "Elon Musk has achieved a lot, and I admire what he has done," BMW head of marketing Ian Robertson told Car & Driver. http://bit.ly/2nL45JX
Subaru parent company changes name
Subaru parent company Fuji Heavy Industries has changed its name. The Japanese firm is now known simply as Subaru Corporation. "This change in company name declares Subaru's determination to thrive as a brand that delivers value," explained a spokesperson in a statement. http://bit.ly/2nKI2TS
Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept to bow in New York
Infiniti will introduce a concept named QX80 Monograph at the New York Auto Show. As its name implies, the design study will preview the next generation of the range-topping QX80 SUV. http://bit.ly/2opERDY
McLaren announces feather-wrapping option for 570GT
Starting today, McLaren 570GT buyers can order their car with an industry-exclusive feather-wrap that reduces drag. The 300-hour long process involves carefully applying the synthetic, lacquer-coated feathers one at a time http://bit.ly/2npufjH
Skoda Kodiaq SUV reports for WRC duty
Volkswagen-owned Skoda has turned the Kodiaq SUV into a WRC car. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four, the hot-rodded model announced on April 1 will compete in the series' newly-established SUV category.