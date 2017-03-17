Hyundai Kona previewed

  • Updated April 3, 2017, 7:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Hyundai has announced a new crossover named Kona.  Positioned below the Tucson, the model will make its debut next month at the New York Auto Show.

Now

Holden sales drop in Australia

General Motors' Australia-based Holden division has seen its sales decline since it announced plans to stop manufacturing cars in its home country. Website Motoring reports the brand sold 1,000 fewer cars in March of 2017 than in March of 2016; it was outsold by rival Mitsubishi, Toyota, Mazda, and Hyundai.   http://bit.ly/2nMVVRl

 1h

V10 likely not coming back to F1

Formula 1 officials held a meeting to decide which direction to take the sport in. Details haven't been made public, but it sounds like F1 cars will remain hybrid in the foreseeable future, and the V10 is never coming back. "F1 is the flagship of the motorsport industry, and it must be in line with the technological developments of the industry," FIA president Jean Todt told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.   

 2h

Audi to compete in F1?

Audi is still considering competing in Formula 1 racing, a recent report claims. FIA officials recently held a meeting over the future of the sport, and insiders suggest Audi sent a representative to listen in. The company was set to race in F1 until news of the Dieselgate fiasco began making headlines.   http://bit.ly/2orEEAg

 4h

Toyota builds real-life Tonka truck

Toyota's Australian division has turned the HiLux pickup into a real-life Tonka truck. Unfortunately, the heavily-modified pickup is a one-off model, not a preview of an upcoming production model.    

 17h

BMW has kind words for Tesla

One of BMW's top officials admires California-based rival Tesla. "Elon Musk has achieved a lot, and I admire what he has done," BMW head of marketing Ian Robertson told Car & Driver.   http://bit.ly/2nL45JX

 19h

Subaru parent company changes name

Subaru parent company Fuji Heavy Industries has changed its name. The Japanese firm is now known simply as Subaru Corporation. "This change in company name declares Subaru's determination to thrive as a brand that delivers value," explained a spokesperson in a statement.   http://bit.ly/2nKI2TS

 21h

Skoda Kodiaq SUV reports for WRC duty

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has turned the Kodiaq SUV into a WRC car. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four, the hot-rodded model announced on April 1 will compete in the series' newly-established SUV category.    

 1d