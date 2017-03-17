Infiniti establishes Toronto-based mobility lab

  • Updated April 4, 2017, 11:49 am
  •         by Byron Hurd
Nissan's luxury arm is continuing its push into the mobility scene with a new lab in Toronto, the company announced Tuesday. Infiniti hopes to attract local entrepreneurs who can pitch new tech for future development at the global level. Established in partnership with local non-profit Multiplicity, the new lab is Infiniti's first in North America. The original opened in Hong Kong in 2015. 

Now

Tesla still behind GM in value, despite conflicting reports

After surpassing Ford as the number-two most valuable car company in America, Tesla appeared poised to topple General Motors in the top slot on Tuesday. However, despite wire service reports indicating that Tesla had actually accomplished the deed, the EV manufacturer remains second.   

 23m

Ferrari hints at Formula E involvement

Ferrari has all but confirmed it's considering competing in Formula E. "We need to be involved in Formula E because electrification via hybridization is going to be part of our future," revealed company boss Sergio Marchionne.   http://bit.ly/2nyIgvp

 4h

Volkswagen Atlas starts at $30,500

Volkswagen has released pricing information for the new 2018 Atlas SUV. It starts at $30,500 when ordered with front-wheel drive and a turbo four.    

 10h

2018 Subaru Crosstrek keeps stick

The new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will carry on with a six-speed manual transmission, though buyers who don't want to give a shift will be able to select a CVT. The U.S.-spec Crosstrek is scheduled to debut next week at the New York Auto Show.   http://bit.ly/2nyyVDX

 11h