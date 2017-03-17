2018 Buick Regal TourX debuts

  • Updated April 5, 2017, 3:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Buick has introduced the 2018 Regal TourX, its first station wagon in about two decades.  Built in Germany by Opel, it receives a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 250 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.  All-wheel drive and an automatic transmission come standard.

