Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

  • Updated April 5, 2017, 10:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.

Now

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 1h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 2h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 3h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 4h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 5h

2018 Buick Regal Sportback breaks cover

Buick's next-generation Regal has arrived. Badged Sportback, it ditches the last-generation model's four-door sedan configuration and instead adopts a large hatchback. The Regal is built in Germany by Opel, and it comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbo four.    

 6h

2018 Buick Regal TourX debuts

Buick has introduced the 2018 Regal TourX, its first station wagon in about two decades. Built in Germany by Opel, it receives a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 250 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and an automatic transmission come standard.   

 7h

Tesla still behind GM in value, despite conflicting reports

After surpassing Ford as the number-two most valuable car company in America, Tesla appeared poised to topple General Motors in the top slot on Tuesday. However, despite wire service reports indicating that Tesla had actually accomplished the deed, the EV manufacturer remains second.   

 20h