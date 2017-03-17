2017 Honda Civic Si to boast 205 horsepower

  • Updated April 6, 2017, 11:20 am
  •         by Byron Hurd
Honda released a video today introducing the production 2017 Civic Si, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque. Not much more has been revealed ahead of its official debut in New York next week, but the video contains footage of the new sport compact being tossed around a track.

Now

Ford's new cot will put your car-crazy baby to sleep at home.

Ford has developed a cot that can simulate the experience of being driven around in a car, saving the parents of sleepless children the hassle of an improvised bedtime road trip. The "Max Motor Dreams" cot simulates the motion, engine noise, and the outdoor lighting of a nighttime drive, soothing drive-happy infants to sleep without ever leaving the house, Ford says.    http://bit.ly/2nggsAC

 1h

Chevrolet previews hot-rodded Tahoe

Chevrolet has announced a high-performance variant of the Tahoe. Named Rally Sport Truck (RST), it's available with a performance package that adds a 420-horsepower V8, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and Magnetic Ride Control suspension.   

 4h

Lucid Motors details factory plans

EV startup Lucid Motors has released more details about its upcoming factory in Arizona. The first phase of production will cost $240 million, and it will allow the company to build between 8,000 and 10,000 cars a year starting in 2019.    http://bit.ly/2nGsAGB

 7h

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 21h