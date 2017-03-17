Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk unveiled with 707 hp

  • Updated April 9, 2017, 6:17 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Jeep has introduced the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.  It's powered by a Hellcat-sourced supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 707 horsepower, and it hits 60 mph from a stop in just 3.5 seconds. 

Base Alfa Romeo Stelvio gets 280 hp

The base Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut next week at the New York Auto Show. It receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Sales will kick off before the end of the year.    

 2h

Opel will continue to build Buicks

Opel is now owned by Peugeot, but it remains committed to building Buick-badged vehicles for the U.S. market beyond 2019. "Investments are also confirmed for exports of sister products for another GM brand from these plants," said the company in a statement.   

 1d

Reviewed: 2017 Cruze TD

"The Cruze is an excellent ambassador for diesel power, but will people respond to high-efficiency compacts in the era of cheap gas and runaway truck sales?"<br/>   http://bit.ly/2oKkuSb

 1d

Aston Martin previews DBX

Aston Martin has released a teaser sketch that previews the DBX, its first-ever crossover. Built in a brand-new factory, the DBX will help Aston expand its presence in key markets like the United States and China. It's not expected to debut until 2019 at the earliest.    

 2d

Ford won't return to Formula 1

Ford is one of the most successful engine supplier in Formula 1, but the Blue Oval has no plans to return to the sport. "F1 is definitely not relevant to what we're trying to do. It's just too far out there," explained Ford Performance director Dave Pericak.    http://bit.ly/2nKY9ig

 2d