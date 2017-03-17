2018 Dodge Challenger Demon leaked

Most Discussed
Base Alfa Romeo Stelvio gets 280 hp
The base Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut next week at the New York Auto Show. It receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Sales will kick off before the end of the year.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk unveiled with 707 hp
Jeep has introduced the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It's powered by a Hellcat-sourced supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 707 horsepower, and it hits 60 mph from a stop in just 3.5 seconds.
Buick Regal getting V6-powered GS trim?
A leak on Buick's own website has confirmed the Regal lineup will expand with a GS model. Presented as a high-performance model, it will arrive with a 3.6-liter V6 engine rated at over 300 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2oMKZXf
Geely's Lynk & Co shows sedan concept
Geely-owned Lynk & Co has introduced a concept that previews its first sedan. The Chinese brand wants to gain a foothold in Europe and in the United States by focusing on electrification and car-sharing. http://bit.ly/2oSTkW4
Opel will continue to build Buicks
Opel is now owned by Peugeot, but it remains committed to building Buick-badged vehicles for the U.S. market beyond 2019. "Investments are also confirmed for exports of sister products for another GM brand from these plants," said the company in a statement.
Infiniti's new concept foreshadows next QX80
Infiniti's new Monograph concept gives us a glimpse at the replacement for the existing QX80 SUV. The concept will appear on the show floor at the New York International Auto Show next week. http://bit.ly/2nLW2uC
Reviewed: 2017 Cruze TD
"The Cruze is an excellent ambassador for diesel power, but will people respond to high-efficiency compacts in the era of cheap gas and runaway truck sales?"<br/> http://bit.ly/2oKkuSb
Musk teases one-touch "Easter Egg" access for Tesla owners
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to twitter today to tease an upcoming feature that will allow owners to access all so-far-discovered "Easter Eggs" within the Tesla OS from a single location. http://bit.ly/2oK9Ivp
Aston Martin previews DBX
Aston Martin has released a teaser sketch that previews the DBX, its first-ever crossover. Built in a brand-new factory, the DBX will help Aston expand its presence in key markets like the United States and China. It's not expected to debut until 2019 at the earliest.
Hyperloop One outlines 11 potential routes
Hyperloop One has outlined 11 potential routes in the United States. They include routes from Boston to Providence, Cheyenne to Houston, Los Angeles to San Francisco, Reno to Las Vegas, and Miami to Orlando. http://bit.ly/2nL1Jcx