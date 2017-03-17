Ram introduces NY-bound 1500 Rebel Blue Streak

  • Updated April 10, 2017, 8:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Ram will show a variant of the 1500 Rebel named Blue Streak at the New York Auto Show.  It gets black accents inside and out, and -- as its name implies -- blue paint.  A two-tone black and blue paint job is offered at an extra cost. 

Now

Aston Martin pays tribute to England's Air Force

Aston Martin has introduced a limited-edition Vanquish S named Red Arrows that's a tribute to the British Royal Airforce. Limited to 10 examples, the Red Arrows gets a custom red paint job, special graphics, and a carbon fiber roof panel. Each car comes with a build book, a luggage set, racing suits and helmets, and a matching 1/18-scale model.   

 1h

2018 Hyundai Sonata to debut in New York

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata will make its official debut on Wednesday at the New York Auto Show. It hasn't been unveiled yet, but it's expected to look a lot like the South Korean-spec model (pictured) that debuted earlier this year.   

 4h

Base Alfa Romeo Stelvio gets 280 hp

The base Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut next week at the New York Auto Show. It receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Sales will kick off before the end of the year.    

 22h

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk unveiled with 707 hp

Jeep has introduced the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It's powered by a Hellcat-sourced supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 707 horsepower, and it hits 60 mph from a stop in just 3.5 seconds.    

 1d

Opel will continue to build Buicks

Opel is now owned by Peugeot, but it remains committed to building Buick-badged vehicles for the U.S. market beyond 2019. "Investments are also confirmed for exports of sister products for another GM brand from these plants," said the company in a statement.   

 1d