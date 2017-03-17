Is this Jeep's Cherokee-based seven-seater?

Most Discussed
Ram introduces NY-bound 1500 Rebel Blue Streak
Ram will show a variant of the 1500 Rebel named Blue Streak at the New York Auto Show. It gets black accents inside and out, and -- as its name implies -- blue paint. A two-tone black and blue paint job is offered at an extra cost.
Aston Martin pays tribute to England's Air Force
Aston Martin has introduced a limited-edition Vanquish S named Red Arrows that's a tribute to the British Royal Airforce. Limited to 10 examples, the Red Arrows gets a custom red paint job, special graphics, and a carbon fiber roof panel. Each car comes with a build book, a luggage set, racing suits and helmets, and a matching 1/18-scale model.
Tesla Model 3 spied in motion
A Youtube user has uploaded footage of a Tesla Model 3 release candidate testing on the highway. Tesla's smallest and most affordable model will debut this summer. http://bit.ly/2ohRez9
2018 Hyundai Sonata to debut in New York
The 2018 Hyundai Sonata will make its official debut on Wednesday at the New York Auto Show. It hasn't been unveiled yet, but it's expected to look a lot like the South Korean-spec model (pictured) that debuted earlier this year.
2018 Dodge Challenger Demon leaked
A leak has revealed the Dodge Challenger Demon. Set to debut next week during the New York Show, the Demon was designed to reign supreme on the drag strip while remaining street legal. http://bit.ly/2of7osV
Base Alfa Romeo Stelvio gets 280 hp
The base Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut next week at the New York Auto Show. It receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Sales will kick off before the end of the year.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk unveiled with 707 hp
Jeep has introduced the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It's powered by a Hellcat-sourced supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 707 horsepower, and it hits 60 mph from a stop in just 3.5 seconds.
Buick Regal getting V6-powered GS trim?
A leak on Buick's own website has confirmed the Regal lineup will expand with a GS model. Presented as a high-performance model, it will arrive with a 3.6-liter V6 engine rated at over 300 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2oMKZXf
Geely's Lynk & Co shows sedan concept
Geely-owned Lynk & Co has introduced a concept that previews its first sedan. The Chinese brand wants to gain a foothold in Europe and in the United States by focusing on electrification and car-sharing. http://bit.ly/2oSTkW4
Opel will continue to build Buicks
Opel is now owned by Peugeot, but it remains committed to building Buick-badged vehicles for the U.S. market beyond 2019. "Investments are also confirmed for exports of sister products for another GM brand from these plants," said the company in a statement.