Tesla overtakes GM to become most valuable U.S. auto brand

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Ford unveils first pursuit-rated hybrid cop car
Ford has introduced the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car. It delivers 38 mpg in mixed driving, and it can drive on electricity alone at up to 60 mph. Ford estimates its hybrid patrol car can save customers $3,900 annually.
Bollinger shows electric SUV chassis
NY-based startup Bollinger Motors has released the first picture of the aluminum chassis that will underpin its electric off-roader. The SUV will boast 15.5 inches of ground clearance, 10 inches of wheel travel, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. A full reveal is scheduled for this summer.
Jeep K8 to spawn Chrysler crossover?
The production version of the Jeep K8 concept scheduled to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show won't be sold in the United States. However, website Allpar reports a Chrysler-badged variant of it will be built alongside the Cherokee in Illinois. http://bit.ly/2nwYgTo
Ram 1500 Sublime Sport edition to debut in New York
Ram is continuing its streak of limited-edition models at the New York Auto Show. The company will travel to the event to introduce the 1500 Sublime Sport edition, which gets an eye-catching paint job, black emblems, 22-inch alloy wheels, and green accents in the cabin.
Renault previews R.S. 2027 Vision concept
Renault will travel to the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a concept that previews the future of Formula 1. Named R.S. 2027 Vision, the design study sheds insight into what F1 cars will look like in a decade, and the technology they'll use.
Koenigsegg, Qoros to show electric coupe in Shanghai
Sweden's Koenigsegg has teamed up with Chinese brand Qoros to develop and build an electric coupe. Set to debut in Shanghai, the concept -- which is called Super EV -- boasts 310 miles of range, and it can hit 60 mph from a stop in less than three seconds.
Jeep: Tesla X isn't a SUV
The Tesla Model X is faster than the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but Jeep insists it builds the world's fastest SUV. That's because the brand considers the X a crossover, not a SUV. http://bit.ly/2nwFGuD
Ram introduces NY-bound 1500 Rebel Blue Streak
Ram will show a variant of the 1500 Rebel named Blue Streak at the New York Auto Show. It gets black accents inside and out, and -- as its name implies -- blue paint. A two-tone black and blue paint job is offered at an extra cost.
Aston Martin pays tribute to England's Air Force
Aston Martin has introduced a limited-edition Vanquish S named Red Arrows that's a tribute to the British Royal Airforce. Limited to 10 examples, the Red Arrows gets a custom red paint job, special graphics, and a carbon fiber roof panel. Each car comes with a build book, a luggage set, racing suits and helmets, and a matching 1/18-scale model.
Is this Jeep's Cherokee-based seven-seater?
Grainy, low-resolution images leaked online might have revealed the Jeep K8 concept. Set to debut in Shanghai, the K8 is a Cherokee-based seven-seater crossover powered by an evolution of the Chrysler Pacifica's hybrid drivetrain. http://bit.ly/2nwWZvB