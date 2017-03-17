Hyundai-Kia sales hit by US missile defense system?

  • Updated April 11, 2017, 1:26 pm
  •         by Justin King
South Korea's deployment of the American-made THAAD system has prompted a boycott among Chinese buyers, cutting Hyundai-Kia's sales in half, according to WardsAuto.

