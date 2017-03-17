Faraday Future FF91 gets murdered out in matte black

Most Discussed
Nevada 'adult Disneyland' plans longer track than Nurburgring
Already home to the longest circuit in the Americas, Spring Mountain's billionaire owner wants no less than 15 miles of tarmac to support multiple simultaneous HPDE events without stepping on club members' toes. https://bloom.bg/2owC37f
Hyundai-Kia sales hit by US missile defense system?
South Korea's deployment of the American-made THAAD system has prompted a boycott among Chinese buyers, cutting Hyundai-Kia's sales in half, according to WardsAuto. http://bit.ly/2owecVs
2018 Ford Explorer gets more tech
For 2018, the Ford Explorer receives a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot that provides a strong signal up to 50 feet away from the car. It also gets minor visual tweaks, Sync Connect compatibility, and an option package that bundles several driving aids. http://bit.ly/2p308jT
New Lincoln Navigator to debut in New York
Lincoln will show the brand-new 2018 Navigator at the New York Auto Show. Based on the Expedition, the company's biggest SUV will make extensive use of aluminum in order to keep weight in check.
Audi previews Shanghai-bound concept
Audi will travel to next week's Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a brand-new concept. The yet-unnamed model features an electrified drivetrain, and it boasts more LED lights than any Audi before it. http://bit.ly/2p2Nd1q
Nissan Rogue gets tracks for New York
Nissan has introduced the Trail Warrior concept ahead of the New York Show. 48x30-inch tread modules mount to each hub instead of wheels, providing a much bigger surface area for blasting through snow or sand. http://bit.ly/2okgpkP
Zunum gets funding from Boeing, JetBlue for hybrid plane
Startup Zunum has received funding from Boeing and JetBlue to build a hybrid regional air craft. Set to fly in 2020, the plane will initially have a 700-mile range, and it will connect the nation's underserved airports.
2018 Volkswagen Golf range to debut in New York
Volkswagen will introduce the 2018 Golf family at the New York Auto Show. The popular compact receives a minor design tweaks such as new lights, and more tech features in the cabin. All variants of the 2018 Golf will go on sale this summer.
Hot Wheels Volkswagen Bus worth $150,000
One of the rarest Hot Wheels toys in the world is headed to auction, and it's expected to sell for up to $150,000. The model of a bay window Volkswagen Bus is a prototype saved by a Mattel employee. http://bit.ly/2ouzVNs
Land Rover Range Rover Velar gets wide-body kit
Land Rover wants to put tuners out of business, but that's not stopping Lumma Design from modifying the new Range Rover Velar. The updates include a new hood with vents, a deeper front bumper, and extra-wide wheel arches all around.