2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased

Audi goes racing with R8 LMS GT4
Audi is introducing a track-only variant of the R8 at the New York Auto Show. Named LMS GT4, it was developed for production-based racing series around the world. The GT4 shares over 60 percent of its components with the street-legal R8 V10.
Acura unveils 2018 TLX
Acura has introduced the updated 2018 TLX. The TLX gets the company's corporate face, an array of standard semi-automated driving features, and an available performance-oriented trim level named A-Spec. http://bit.ly/2oy9FSh
Dodge Challenger Demon breaks cover with 840 hp
Dodge has finally unveiled the Challenger Demon. It packs an array of tech features usually found on cars built for the drag strip, and an 840-horsepower supercharged V8.
Lincoln shows new Navigator
Lincoln has introduced the brand-new 2018 Navigator. Based on the Ford Expedition, Lincoln's biggest SUV gets a bold design, more tech inside, and a 450-horsepower V6. It's also about 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing model thanks to aluminum construction. http://bit.ly/2p6JS1E
Faraday Future FF91 gets murdered out in matte black
Appearing at a local car show, the prototype's fresh look is unlikely to alleviate doubts over the company's ability to bring the vehicle to production. http://bit.ly/2owDzGw
Nevada 'adult Disneyland' plans longer track than Nurburgring
Already home to the longest circuit in the Americas, Spring Mountain's billionaire owner wants no less than 15 miles of tarmac to support multiple simultaneous HPDE events without stepping on club members' toes. https://bloom.bg/2owC37f
Hyundai-Kia sales hit by US missile defense system?
South Korea's deployment of the American-made THAAD system has prompted a boycott among Chinese buyers, cutting Hyundai-Kia's sales in half, according to WardsAuto. http://bit.ly/2owecVs
2018 Ford Explorer gets more tech
For 2018, the Ford Explorer receives a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot that provides a strong signal up to 50 feet away from the car. It also gets minor visual tweaks, Sync Connect compatibility, and an option package that bundles several driving aids. http://bit.ly/2p308jT
New Lincoln Navigator to debut in New York
Lincoln will show the brand-new 2018 Navigator at the New York Auto Show. Based on the Expedition, the company's biggest SUV will make extensive use of aluminum in order to keep weight in check.
Audi previews Shanghai-bound concept
Audi will travel to next week's Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a brand-new concept. The yet-unnamed model features an electrified drivetrain, and it boasts more LED lights than any Audi before it. http://bit.ly/2p2Nd1q