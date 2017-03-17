2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased

Mercedes-Benz has released a dark images that previews the updated 2018 S-Class. The flagship sedan will bow at the Shanghai Auto Show with more tech, new engines, and minor visual tweaks. 

Audi goes racing with R8 LMS GT4

Audi is introducing a track-only variant of the R8 at the New York Auto Show. Named LMS GT4, it was developed for production-based racing series around the world. The GT4 shares over 60 percent of its components with the street-legal R8 V10.   

Acura unveils 2018 TLX

Acura has introduced the updated 2018 TLX. The TLX gets the company's corporate face, an array of standard semi-automated driving features, and an available performance-oriented trim level named A-Spec.    http://bit.ly/2oy9FSh

Lincoln shows new Navigator

Lincoln has introduced the brand-new 2018 Navigator. Based on the Ford Expedition, Lincoln's biggest SUV gets a bold design, more tech inside, and a 450-horsepower V6. It's also about 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing model thanks to aluminum construction.   http://bit.ly/2p6JS1E

2018 Ford Explorer gets more tech

For 2018, the Ford Explorer receives a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot that provides a strong signal up to 50 feet away from the car. It also gets minor visual tweaks, Sync Connect compatibility, and an option package that bundles several driving aids.    http://bit.ly/2p308jT

