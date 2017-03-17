Lada celebrates 40 years of Niva

Most Discussed
Infiniti QX80 Monograph cruises into New York
Infiniti's QX80 Monograph concept made its debut today in New York City. The futuristic luxury cruiser is a thinly-veiled preview of the next-generation QX80.
Honda's next robot wants to mow your lawn
Honda has introduced a robotic lawnmower named Miimo. It offers three programmable cutting modes named random, directional, and mixed, respectively, and it automatically returns to its charging station when it senses it's running out of power. http://bit.ly/2oy1C8h
New Lincoln Navigator offers "welcome mat"
The new Lincoln Navigator projects a digital "welcome mat" when it senses the occupants are approaching. The side steps automatically extend from the rocker panels, and the Lincoln emblem on the grille lights up.
Dodge Demon too fast for the drag strip
In stock form, the Dodge Demon is too fast to compete in National Hot Rod Association-sanctioned events. Enthusiasts who want to race will need to get extra equipment such as a helmet, a fire suit, and a window net, and they'll need to obtain a NHRA Competition License. http://bit.ly/2oxROLa
Volkswagen Atlas gets six-year, 72,000-mile warranty
Volkswagen is offering a six-year, 72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on the new Atlas and Tiguan. The warranty is transferable, so shoppers who pick up a used SUV are fully covered.
Audi goes racing with R8 LMS GT4
Audi is introducing a track-only variant of the R8 at the New York Auto Show. Named LMS GT4, it was developed for production-based racing series around the world. The GT4 shares over 60 percent of its components with the street-legal R8 V10.
Acura unveils 2018 TLX
Acura has introduced the updated 2018 TLX. The TLX gets the company's corporate face, an array of standard semi-automated driving features, and an available performance-oriented trim level named A-Spec. http://bit.ly/2oy9FSh
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased
Mercedes-Benz has released a dark images that previews the updated 2018 S-Class. The flagship sedan will bow at the Shanghai Auto Show with more tech, new engines, and minor visual tweaks.
Dodge Challenger Demon breaks cover with 840 hp
Dodge has finally unveiled the Challenger Demon. It packs an array of tech features usually found on cars built for the drag strip, and an 840-horsepower supercharged V8.
Lincoln shows new Navigator
Lincoln has introduced the brand-new 2018 Navigator. Based on the Ford Expedition, Lincoln's biggest SUV gets a bold design, more tech inside, and a 450-horsepower V6. It's also about 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing model thanks to aluminum construction. http://bit.ly/2p6JS1E