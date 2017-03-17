Lada celebrates 40 years of Niva

  • Updated April 13, 2017, 4:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
The Lada Niva has been in continuous production for 40 years.  The Russian company is celebrating the occasion with a limited-edition model appropriately named 40th Anniversary Edition.  Just 1,977 examples will be built. 

Now

Honda's next robot wants to mow your lawn

Honda has introduced a robotic lawnmower named Miimo. It offers three programmable cutting modes named random, directional, and mixed, respectively, and it automatically returns to its charging station when it senses it's running out of power.   http://bit.ly/2oy1C8h

 16h

New Lincoln Navigator offers "welcome mat"

The new Lincoln Navigator projects a digital "welcome mat" when it senses the occupants are approaching. The side steps automatically extend from the rocker panels, and the Lincoln emblem on the grille lights up.    

 17h

Dodge Demon too fast for the drag strip

In stock form, the Dodge Demon is too fast to compete in National Hot Rod Association-sanctioned events. Enthusiasts who want to race will need to get extra equipment such as a helmet, a fire suit, and a window net, and they'll need to obtain a NHRA Competition License.    http://bit.ly/2oxROLa

 18h

Audi goes racing with R8 LMS GT4

Audi is introducing a track-only variant of the R8 at the New York Auto Show. Named LMS GT4, it was developed for production-based racing series around the world. The GT4 shares over 60 percent of its components with the street-legal R8 V10.   

 20h

Acura unveils 2018 TLX

Acura has introduced the updated 2018 TLX. The TLX gets the company's corporate face, an array of standard semi-automated driving features, and an available performance-oriented trim level named A-Spec.    http://bit.ly/2oy9FSh

 21h

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased

Mercedes-Benz has released a dark images that previews the updated 2018 S-Class. The flagship sedan will bow at the Shanghai Auto Show with more tech, new engines, and minor visual tweaks.    

 22h

Lincoln shows new Navigator

Lincoln has introduced the brand-new 2018 Navigator. Based on the Ford Expedition, Lincoln's biggest SUV gets a bold design, more tech inside, and a 450-horsepower V6. It's also about 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing model thanks to aluminum construction.   http://bit.ly/2p6JS1E

 1d