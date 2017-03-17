Musk tells activist shareholders to 'buy Ford stock'

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Honda wants to sell 75,000 Clarity models in four years
Honda is predicting a bright future for the Clarity. The company believes it can sell 75,000 examples of the three variants combined during the nameplate's first four years on the U.S. market.
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV leaked
Amateur spy shots have prematurely revealed the Citroen C5 Aircross. The SUV will be presented next week at the Shanghai Auto Show. It's too early to tell whether it will be sold in Europe, or if it's a China-only model. http://bit.ly/2oCe6LQ
2018 Subaru Crosstrek detailed
Subaru has detailed the brand-new 2018 Crosstrek. Built on a new platform, the crossover will be offered in three trim levels named base, Premium, and Limited, respectively, when it goes on sale this summer. http://bit.ly/2oC2GaT
Honda Clarity gets PHEV drivetrain
Honda expanded the Clarity lineup in New York with a plug-in hybrid model. The drivetrain's central component is a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, but the Clarity can drive on electricity alone for up to 42 miles.
Jaguar could deep-six XJ
Jaguar's XJ flagship might die without a successor, one of the company's officials has revealed. The XJ is nowhere near as popular as rivals like the 7 Series and the S-Class, and the sales of large sedans are free-falling all over the globe. http://bit.ly/2o9O4f4
Volkswagen to build second SUV in Chattanooga
Volkswagen of America boss Hinrich Woebcken has announced the brand will soon build a second SUV in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The new model's identity hasn't been revealed yet. http://reut.rs/2oC7ywM
Three-row Subaru crossover coming next year
Subaru has confirmed a three-row crossover inspired by the Ascent concept will make its debut next year. The soft-roader will compete in the same segment as the Volkswagen Atlas and the Honda Pilot.
Honda introduces Clarity Electric
Honda has introduced an electric version of the Clarity. It gets a 161-horsepower motor, but Honda hasn't revealed how far it can drive on a single charge.
Lada celebrates 40 years of Niva
The Lada Niva has been in continuous production for 40 years. The Russian company is celebrating the occasion with a limited-edition model appropriately named 40th Anniversary Edition. Just 1,977 examples will be built.
Infiniti QX80 Monograph cruises into New York
Infiniti's QX80 Monograph concept made its debut today in New York City. The futuristic luxury cruiser is a thinly-veiled preview of the next-generation QX80.