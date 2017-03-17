First Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE fetches $250K at auction

Most Discussed
8-year-old borrows van, drives to McDonalds
Apparently successful in learning to drive from YouTube videos, the child reportedly finished eating burgers with his four-year-old sister before police arrived. http://bit.ly/2pfBL5C
BMW 5 earns five-star crash test rating in Europe
The new BMW 5 Series has earned a five-star crash test rating in Europe. The Euro NCAP was particularly impressed by the 5's pedestrian protection features, and its automated braking function.
AMG rules out mid-range S-Class
<p>The S63 and S65 variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will both get a small bump in power as part of a mid-cycle update. However, Mercedes has confirmed a mid-level AMG-tuned model won't join the lineup.</p> http://bit.ly/2oC6Qj4
Hyundai: high-performance Sonata possible
Hyundai's push to sell high-performance cars could include the updated 2018 Sonata. "It's not planned at the moment but theoretically I could imagine it, yes. It would be fun to do," said design boss Peter Schreyer. http://bit.ly/2oCbYUv
Next Mercedes SL will get 2+2 cabin
The next Mercedes-Benz SL will get a 2+2 layout, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. It will also be much sportier than the current model because it's being developed entirely by AMG. http://bit.ly/2oa0S57
MG coupe concept coming to Shanghai
Chinese automaker MG will introduce an all-electric coupe at the Shanghai Auto Show. Named E-Motion, the concept can hit 60 mph from a stop in four seconds flat and travel for 310 miles on a single charge. http://bit.ly/2o9Uif4
Pininfarina to build electric Mahindra supercar
Pininfarina will build and sell an electric supercar developed by Indian automaker Mahindra. Details are still few and far between, but the company hopes the eco-friendly model will help it finally gain a foothold in key markets like the United States and China. http://bit.ly/2o9UN8L
Next Ford Focus ST getting more power?
The next-generation Focus ST could ditch the current model's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and instead use a 1.5-liter four. However, it would be tuned to provide about 275 horsepower, a 25-horse increase over the current model. http://bit.ly/2o9Kulh
Volkswagen previews Shanghai-bound concept
Volkswagen will travel to next week's Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a new concept. Part of the I.D. family, it will take the form of crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain.
Fiat Doblo gets three-star crash test rating in Europe
The Fiat Doblo (sold in the United States as the Ram ProMaster City) only received a three-star crash test rating in Europe. The mediocre score reveals "the car's true age and highlights the lack of ambition to compete on safety with other, more modern competitors in the segment," according to the Euro NCAP.