First Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE fetches $250K at auction

  • Updated April 14, 2017, 3:07 pm
  •         by Justin King
All $250,000 will be donated to the United Way and the winning bidder will get the first 1LE, the most track-capable Camaro ever.

BMW 5 earns five-star crash test rating in Europe

The new BMW 5 Series has earned a five-star crash test rating in Europe. The Euro NCAP was particularly impressed by the 5's pedestrian protection features, and its automated braking function.   

AMG rules out mid-range S-Class

<p>The S63 and S65 variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will both get a small bump in power as part of a mid-cycle update. However, Mercedes has confirmed a mid-level AMG-tuned model won't join the lineup.</p>   http://bit.ly/2oC6Qj4

Next Mercedes SL will get 2+2 cabin

The next Mercedes-Benz SL will get a 2+2 layout, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. It will also be much sportier than the current model because it's being developed entirely by AMG.    http://bit.ly/2oa0S57

Pininfarina to build electric Mahindra supercar

Pininfarina will build and sell an electric supercar developed by Indian automaker Mahindra. Details are still few and far between, but the company hopes the eco-friendly model will help it finally gain a foothold in key markets like the United States and China.    http://bit.ly/2o9UN8L

Next Ford Focus ST getting more power?

The next-generation Focus ST could ditch the current model's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and instead use a 1.5-liter four. However, it would be tuned to provide about 275 horsepower, a 25-horse increase over the current model.    http://bit.ly/2o9Kulh

Volkswagen previews Shanghai-bound concept

Volkswagen will travel to next week's Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a new concept. Part of the I.D. family, it will take the form of crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain.   

Fiat Doblo gets three-star crash test rating in Europe

The Fiat Doblo (sold in the United States as the Ram ProMaster City) only received a three-star crash test rating in Europe. The mediocre score reveals "the car's true age and highlights the lack of ambition to compete on safety with other, more modern competitors in the segment," according to the Euro NCAP.   

