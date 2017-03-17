Citroen C5 Aircross leaked again

  • Updated April 15, 2017, 10:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Citroen's upcoming C5 Aircross SUV has been leaked again.  The pictures confirm the soft-roader borrows styling cues from recent additions to the Citroen lineup like the C3 and the C4 Cactus.

Now

BMW 5 earns five-star crash test rating in Europe

The new BMW 5 Series has earned a five-star crash test rating in Europe. The Euro NCAP was particularly impressed by the 5's pedestrian protection features, and its automated braking function.   

 22h

AMG rules out mid-range S-Class

<p>The S63 and S65 variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will both get a small bump in power as part of a mid-cycle update. However, Mercedes has confirmed a mid-level AMG-tuned model won't join the lineup.</p>   http://bit.ly/2oC6Qj4

 23h

Next Mercedes SL will get 2+2 cabin

The next Mercedes-Benz SL will get a 2+2 layout, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. It will also be much sportier than the current model because it's being developed entirely by AMG.    http://bit.ly/2oa0S57

 1d

Pininfarina to build electric Mahindra supercar

Pininfarina will build and sell an electric supercar developed by Indian automaker Mahindra. Details are still few and far between, but the company hopes the eco-friendly model will help it finally gain a foothold in key markets like the United States and China.    http://bit.ly/2o9UN8L

 1d