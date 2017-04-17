Volkswagen T-Roc could get the Golf R's engine

Most Discussed
Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.
Mercedes-AMG Project One sold out in the U.S.
Mercedes-AMG's hotly-anticipated hypercar is sold out in the United States, the company has confirmed. Global production is capped at 275 examples, but AMG hasn't revealed how many of them will be U.S.-spec. http://bit.ly/2oDtBRS
Tesla Model S 75 gets cheaper
Tesla has lowered the Model S 75's base price by $7,500. Positioned as Tesla's entry-level model, the rear-wheel drive 75 now costs $69,500 before incentives are factored in.
Lynk & Co introduces 03 sedan
Geely-owned Lynk & Co has introduced the 03, a sedan built on Volvo's modular CMA platform. The 03 is just a concept, but it will spawn a production model that will go on sale in Asia, in Europe, and in the United States before the end of the year.
Current Volkswagen Tiguan sticking around for two years
Volkswagen has announced the current, first-generation Tiguan will stick around for at least two more years. Known as the Tiguan Limited, the aging crossover won't benefit from the same warranty as its newer sibling. http://bit.ly/2ppH6HP
Tesla semi coming in September
Tesla will introduce a battery-powered semi truck in September, company founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed. Details are few and far between, but Musk promises his team of engineers has accomplished something that's "seriously next-level." http://bit.ly/2ocIOr2
Buick not planning Avenir-badged Cascada
Buick's Cascada convertible won't receive the luxed-up Avenir treatment, the company has revealed. "It doesn't really fit for what Avenir aspires to be," explained Rob Peterson, Buick's marketing manager for crossovers, in an interview with Motor1. http://bit.ly/2oBBMQn
Jeep previews Yuntu concept
Jeep has released a teaser sketch that previews the Yuntu concept, a seven-seater with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The Yuntu will debut on April 19 during the Shanghai Auto Show.
1996 Mercedes SL with 81 miles auctioned
A 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL500 (r129) with just 81 miles on the clock crossed the auction block yesterday in England. According to the listing, it has spent two decades in a London parking garage because the owner lost the keys shortly after purchasing it.
EPA gives Tesla S 100D 335-mile range
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has rated the 100D variant of the Tesla Model S at 335 miles of range in a combined cycle. That figure translates to 101 MPGe in the city, 102 MPGe on the highway, and 102 MPGe combined.