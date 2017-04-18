Skoda previews Vision E concept

  • Updated April 18, 2017, 7:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E.  The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain.  It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.

Now

Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Concept A Sedan ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show. The model closely previews the next addition to Mercedes' family of successful compact cars, and the compact cluster's next design language.    

 1h

Mercedes-Benz to unveil Concept A Sedan today

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to introduce the Concept A Sedan in Shanghai, China. The design study closely previews a new addition to the company's family of compact models. Stay tuned for more as soon as the concept breaks cover.    

 4h

AAA jumps onto ride-sharing bandwagon

The nonprofit organization has launched a one-way car sharing service, known as Gig, as a pilot program in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is claimed to be cheaper than using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.   http://bit.ly/2oFgaAG

 16h

Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.    

 18h

Tesla Model S 75 gets cheaper

Tesla has lowered the Model S 75's base price by $7,500. Positioned as Tesla's entry-level model, the rear-wheel drive 75 now costs $69,500 before incentives are factored in.    

 20h

Lynk & Co introduces 03 sedan

Geely-owned Lynk & Co has introduced the 03, a sedan built on Volvo's modular CMA platform. The 03 is just a concept, but it will spawn a production model that will go on sale in Asia, in Europe, and in the United States before the end of the year.    

 21h