Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan breaks cover

  • Updated April 18, 2017, 6:33 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Concept A Sedan ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show.  The model closely previews the next addition to Mercedes' family of successful compact cars, and the compact cluster's next design language. 

Now

Skoda previews Vision E concept

Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E. The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.   

 41m

Mercedes-Benz to unveil Concept A Sedan today

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to introduce the Concept A Sedan in Shanghai, China. The design study closely previews a new addition to the company's family of compact models. Stay tuned for more as soon as the concept breaks cover.   

 4h

AAA jumps onto ride-sharing bandwagon

The nonprofit organization has launched a one-way car sharing service, known as Gig, as a pilot program in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is claimed to be cheaper than using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.    http://bit.ly/2oFgaAG

 16h

Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.   

 18h

Tesla Model S 75 gets cheaper

Tesla has lowered the Model S 75's base price by $7,500. Positioned as Tesla's entry-level model, the rear-wheel drive 75 now costs $69,500 before incentives are factored in.   

 20h

Lynk & Co introduces 03 sedan

Geely-owned Lynk & Co has introduced the 03, a sedan built on Volvo's modular CMA platform. The 03 is just a concept, but it will spawn a production model that will go on sale in Asia, in Europe, and in the United States before the end of the year.   

 21h