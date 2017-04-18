60% of Maybach S-Classes are sold in China

Most Discussed
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class unveiled
Mercedes has introduced the updated 2018 S-Class during a private event in Shanghai, China. Though the aesthetic upgrades are minor, the S receives new engines -- including a brand-new straight-six -- and more advanced self-driving tech features.
Honda prices Clarity EV, PHEV
Honda has released pricing information for the plug-in hybrid and electric variants of the Clarity. Both models start at $35,000 before various incentives are factored in, meaning they're much cheaper than the fuel cell-powered model.
Skoda previews Vision E concept
Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E. The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.
Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan breaks cover
Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Concept A Sedan ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show. The model closely previews the next addition to Mercedes' family of successful compact cars, and the compact cluster's next design language.
Mercedes-Benz to unveil Concept A Sedan today
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to introduce the Concept A Sedan in Shanghai, China. The design study closely previews a new addition to the company's family of compact models. Stay tuned for more as soon as the concept breaks cover.
Tesla faces possible strike at German automation division
Hundreds of workers at the manufacturing automation unit are said to be pushing for higher pay. Tesla promoted the Grohman Engineering acquisition as important for its future products, suggesting a strike could threaten Model 3 production. http://bit.ly/2prGL7g
AAA jumps onto ride-sharing bandwagon
The nonprofit organization has launched a one-way car sharing service, known as Gig, as a pilot program in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is claimed to be cheaper than using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft. http://bit.ly/2oFgaAG
Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.
Mercedes-AMG Project One sold out in the U.S.
Mercedes-AMG's hotly-anticipated hypercar is sold out in the United States, the company has confirmed. Global production is capped at 275 examples, but AMG hasn't revealed how many of them will be U.S.-spec. http://bit.ly/2oDtBRS
Tesla Model S 75 gets cheaper
Tesla has lowered the Model S 75's base price by $7,500. Positioned as Tesla's entry-level model, the rear-wheel drive 75 now costs $69,500 before incentives are factored in.