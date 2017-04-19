BMW M4 CS races into Shanghai with 454 hp

  • Updated April 19, 2017, 7:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
The newest variant of the BMW M4 broke cover in Shanghai earlier today.  Named CS, the 454-horsepower coupe is positioned between the standard M4 and the sold-out GTS model. 

Now

Audi e-tron sportback confirmed for production

The Audi e-tron sportback concept that debuted earlier today at the Shanghai Auto Show will reach production, a company spokesman told Leftlanenews. Aimed at Tesla's Model X, the crossover will make its debut in 2019.   

 30m

Chevrolet Volt gets Buick-ified in China

Buick's new Velite 5 broke cover during the Shanghai Auto Show. The plug-in hatchback is essentially a Chevrolet Volt with a Buick-specific design. Can you spot the differences?   

 4h

MG shows electric coupe

MG has introduced an all-electric coupe at the Shanghai Auto Show. The model is just a design study, but it's the most enthusiast-oriented car the once-great brand has built in decades. What the future holds is anyone's guess.   

 5h

Chevrolet FNR-X concept unveiled in Shanghai

Chevrolet has introduced the FNR-X concept at the Shanghai Auto Show. Reflecting a major trend at the event, the model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe.   

 6h

60% of Maybach S-Classes are sold in China

Mercedes-Maybach's variant of the S-Class is exceptionally popular in China. A full 60-percent of all Maybach-badged S-Class sedans are sold in the world's largest car market, according to the company.   

 22h

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class unveiled

Mercedes has introduced the updated 2018 S-Class during a private event in Shanghai, China. Though the aesthetic upgrades are minor, the S receives new engines -- including a brand-new straight-six -- and more advanced self-driving tech features.   

 23h

Honda prices Clarity EV, PHEV

Honda has released pricing information for the plug-in hybrid and electric variants of the Clarity. Both models start at $35,000 before various incentives are factored in, meaning they're much cheaper than the fuel cell-powered model.   

 1d

Skoda previews Vision E concept

Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E. The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.   

 1d