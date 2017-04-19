BMW M4 CS races into Shanghai with 454 hp

Most Discussed
Audi e-tron sportback confirmed for production
The Audi e-tron sportback concept that debuted earlier today at the Shanghai Auto Show will reach production, a company spokesman told Leftlanenews. Aimed at Tesla's Model X, the crossover will make its debut in 2019.
Audi e-tron sportback concept goes live in Shanghai
The Audi e-tron sportback concept is one of the stars of this year's Shanghai Auto Show. It's all-electric, and it receives some of the company's most advanced lighting tech.
Volkswagen I.D. Crozz electrifies Shanghai
Volkswagen traveled to the Shanghai Auto Show to introduce the I.D. Crozz concept. The all-electric soft-roader could preview a stylish crossover coupe.
Chevrolet Volt gets Buick-ified in China
Buick's new Velite 5 broke cover during the Shanghai Auto Show. The plug-in hatchback is essentially a Chevrolet Volt with a Buick-specific design. Can you spot the differences?
MG shows electric coupe
MG has introduced an all-electric coupe at the Shanghai Auto Show. The model is just a design study, but it's the most enthusiast-oriented car the once-great brand has built in decades. What the future holds is anyone's guess.
Chevrolet FNR-X concept unveiled in Shanghai
Chevrolet has introduced the FNR-X concept at the Shanghai Auto Show. Reflecting a major trend at the event, the model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe.
60% of Maybach S-Classes are sold in China
Mercedes-Maybach's variant of the S-Class is exceptionally popular in China. A full 60-percent of all Maybach-badged S-Class sedans are sold in the world's largest car market, according to the company.
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class unveiled
Mercedes has introduced the updated 2018 S-Class during a private event in Shanghai, China. Though the aesthetic upgrades are minor, the S receives new engines -- including a brand-new straight-six -- and more advanced self-driving tech features.
Honda prices Clarity EV, PHEV
Honda has released pricing information for the plug-in hybrid and electric variants of the Clarity. Both models start at $35,000 before various incentives are factored in, meaning they're much cheaper than the fuel cell-powered model.
Skoda previews Vision E concept
Volkswagen's Skoda division has unveiled a concept named Vision E. The model takes the form of a sleek-looking crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. It's billed as merely a concept, but it will most likely spawn a production model in the coming years.