Tesla recalls 53K vehicles to fix faulty parking brakes

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Venezuelan turmoil prompts GM plant takeover
Venezuelan authorities seized a facility operated by GM's local arm Wednesday, prompting the company to sideline its workforce and seek legal action against the government. http://bit.ly/2oT9PSj
Mazda slashes MX-5 Cup's hard top price
Mazda's accessory hard top for its MX-5 Cup race car is now quite a bit cheaper than originally announced. It will set you back just $3,085 now (originally, it was $4,420). Already ordered one? Fret not. Mazda will refund the difference. http://bit.ly/2oT48Uz
Lynk & Co to offer lifetime warranty
China-based Lynk & Co promises to offer the industry's first lifetime warranty. Additional details haven't been announced, and restrictions will undoubtedly apply. The company also promises all of its cars will come standard with a free internet connection.
Porsche Panamera gets tuned by Techart
Tuner Techart has released a heavily modified second-generation Porsche Panamera. The love-it-or-hate-it-look includes a new front bumper with bigger air dams, a wide-body kit, and a huge spoiler out back.
Short-wheelbase Honda Pilot in the works?
Honda will introduce a short-wheelbase variant of the Pilot next year, according to industry publication Ward's Auto. A more affordable, five-seater Pilot will help Honda increase its share of the crossover segment. http://bit.ly/2oT8qLT
Shift like a samurai in the Leopard Q6
The Leopard Q6 displayed at the Shanghai show looks like a mix between a Range Rover and a mid-1990s Mitsubishi Montero. Inside, a plastic, toy-like samurai sword replaces the conventional shift lever. The model is on-sale now in China.
Renault explores the future of Formula 1
Renault is showing a concept at the Shanghai show that explores what the Formula 1 of the future looks like. The 22nd century-esque concept is all-electric, which suggests Formula E and Formula 1 will ultimately become one and the same.
Land Wind X7 does its best Evoque impression
Land Wind's Evoque clone is on display at the Shanghai Auto Show. Land Rover has filed a complaint about the model, but there's little it can do to stop Land Wind from selling it in its home market.
China's BAIC brings helicopter to Shanghai show
In addition to a full lineup of passenger cars, Chinese automaker BAIC is showcasing a helicopter at the Shanghai Auto Show. The group wants to prove its engineering expertise stretches across different fields.