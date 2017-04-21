Hyundai Ioniq EV available via $275/mo 'subscription'

  • Updated April 21, 2017, 10:17 am
  •         by Justin King
Unfortunately, the Ioniq will initially be available only in the Los Angeles area before expanding to Northern California and San Diego later this year. The subscription program is consequently only available to California residents.

VW sentenced to three-year probation

Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw

 2h

Honda all but confirms CR-V Hybrid for US market

"We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks," the company told Green Car Reports. "CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date."   

 2h

Mazda slashes MX-5 Cup's hard top price

Mazda's accessory hard top for its MX-5 Cup race car is now quite a bit cheaper than originally announced. It will set you back just $3,085 now (originally, it was $4,420). Already ordered one? Fret not. Mazda will refund the difference.   http://bit.ly/2oT48Uz

 1d

Lynk & Co to offer lifetime warranty

China-based Lynk & Co promises to offer the industry's first lifetime warranty. Additional details haven't been announced, and restrictions will undoubtedly apply. The company also promises all of its cars will come standard with a free internet connection.   

 1d