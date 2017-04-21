Hyundai Ioniq EV available via $275/mo 'subscription'

Most Discussed
VW sentenced to three-year probation
Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw
Honda all but confirms CR-V Hybrid for US market
"We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks," the company told Green Car Reports. "CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date."
Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell fleet hits 2M miles in US
Only 140 units have been delivered in the US since 2014, but the small fleet has avoided an estimated 760 tons of CO2 emissions from similarly-sized traditional vehicles.
2018 Genesis G80 Sport to start at $55, 250
Genesis announced pricing for its 2018 G80 lineup today, giving us our first look at how hard the new enthusiast-oriented Sport model will hit our wallets. http://bit.ly/2oOYh48
First take: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas
"With the Atlas, VW finally has the kind of super-sized SUV Americans love to buy. However, as with most first attempts, the Atlas isn't perfect."
Venezuelan turmoil prompts GM plant takeover
Venezuelan authorities seized a facility operated by GM's local arm Wednesday, prompting the company to sideline its workforce and seek legal action against the government. http://bit.ly/2oT9PSj
Tesla recalls 53K vehicles to fix faulty parking brakes
The issue apparently prevents the electric parking brake from releasing properly. Tesla suggests it poses no safety concern, however.
Mazda slashes MX-5 Cup's hard top price
Mazda's accessory hard top for its MX-5 Cup race car is now quite a bit cheaper than originally announced. It will set you back just $3,085 now (originally, it was $4,420). Already ordered one? Fret not. Mazda will refund the difference. http://bit.ly/2oT48Uz
Lynk & Co to offer lifetime warranty
China-based Lynk & Co promises to offer the industry's first lifetime warranty. Additional details haven't been announced, and restrictions will undoubtedly apply. The company also promises all of its cars will come standard with a free internet connection.