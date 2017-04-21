Honda to offer cheaper Civic Type R next year?

Most Discussed
Fiat dealers in Italy invoiced for inventory they didn't order
Fiat dealers in Italy are speaking out over having their inventories stuffed with cars they never ordered. According to Automotive News, multiple dealers claim to have been invoiced for thousands of Tipos and Ducatos they did not order, and accused Fiat of including configurations of the slow-selling Tipo that are difficult for dealers unload. http://bit.ly/2p0cKc4
BMW EV chargers are coming to a National Park near you
Keep an eye out for new EV charging stations in America's National Parks, thanks to an infrastructure project partnership between the National Parks Service and BMW. Don't expect to find one at Isle Royale or Dry Tortugas, as BMW is prioritizing those parks in reach of existing EV markets. http://bit.ly/2oRVmaQ
VW sentenced to three-year probation
Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw
Honda all but confirms CR-V Hybrid for US market
"We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks," the company told <em>Green Car Reports</em>. "CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date."
Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell fleet hits 2M miles in US
Only 140 units have been delivered in the US since 2014, but the small fleet has avoided an estimated 760 tons of CO2 emissions from similarly-sized traditional vehicles.
Hyundai Ioniq EV available via $275/mo 'subscription'
Unfortunately, the Ioniq will initially be available only in the Los Angeles area before expanding to Northern California and San Diego later this year. The subscription program is consequently only available to California residents.
2018 Genesis G80 Sport to start at $55, 250
Genesis announced pricing for its 2018 G80 lineup today, giving us our first look at how hard the new enthusiast-oriented Sport model will hit our wallets. http://bit.ly/2oOYh48
First take: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas
"With the Atlas, VW finally has the kind of super-sized SUV Americans love to buy. However, as with most first attempts, the Atlas isn't perfect."<a href="http://www.leftlanenews.com/first-drive-2018-volkswagen-atlas-review-95544.html#ixzz4enGZ2a4t"><br/></a> http://bit.ly/2oTldO0
Venezuelan turmoil prompts GM plant takeover
Venezuelan authorities seized a facility operated by GM's local arm Wednesday, prompting the company to sideline its workforce and seek legal action against the government. http://bit.ly/2oT9PSj