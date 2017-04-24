Hennessey wants to build 1,500-hp Dodge Demon

Most Discussed
Honda Civic Type R sets 'Ring record
The Honda Civic Type R has lapped Germany's Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 43 seconds, a new record for a front-wheel drive car. The previous record of seven minutes and 47 seconds was set by the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S.
McLaren 570S Spider coming soon
McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has revealed a topless version of the 570S is right around the corner. It will get a power-folding hardtop, and the coupe model's 562-horsepower V8. http://bit.ly/2oWZ8QF
Report: Uber hid LiDAR developed with Waymo tech
Google's Waymo division has accused rival Uber of hiding a LiDAR built using technology it developed. Uber says the device was an abandoned project, and it claims it has always been open about its existence. https://bloom.bg/2oWZhn6
Genesis rules out halo model
Hyundai's Genesis brand won't build a halo model, the company has confirmed. The company's top executives believes high-performance models will decline in popularity as electric drivetrains become more widespread. Instead, design, connectivity, and interior looks will lure buyers into showrooms. http://bit.ly/2oWTSw0
Volvo could go smaller with 20-series
Currently, Volvo's lineup includes 40-, 60-, and 90-series models. One of the company's top officials has announced a new 20-series cluster of models could slot at the very bottom of the lineup in the coming years. http://bit.ly/2p22q38
Porsche Club China launched
Porsche Club China launched just a few days ago at the Shanghai Auto Show. The club already has more than 250 members, according to newspaper China Daily.
Tuner gives Mazda Miata 250-hp turbo four
British tuner BBR has unleashed a turbocharged Mazda Miata with 250 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Offered in the United States, the hot-rodded ragtop hits 60 mph from a stop in five seconds flat. Pricing information hasn't been released yet. http://bit.ly/2oT9uAM
Porsche to open experience center in Shanghai
Porsche is in the early stages of building an experience center in Shanghai, China. Like the existing centers in Europe and in the U.S., the facility will give current and prospective customers the ability to test new cars in a wide variety of conditions -- including on the track -- while providing them with insight into the company's history.
Next Volkswagen Polo GTI getting 2.0-liter?
The next generation of the Volkswagen Polo GTI could buck the industry's downsizing trend. A recent report coming out of England suggests Volkswagen's smallest hot hatch will receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower, 10 more than the current model. http://bit.ly/2oTbLMj