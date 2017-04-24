Honda Civic Type R sets 'Ring record

  • Updated April 24, 2017, 6:33 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
The Honda Civic Type R has lapped Germany's Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 43 seconds, a new record for a front-wheel drive car.  The previous record of seven minutes and 47 seconds was set by the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S.

Genesis rules out halo model

Hyundai's Genesis brand won't build a halo model, the company has confirmed. The company's top executives believes high-performance models will decline in popularity as electric drivetrains become more widespread. Instead, design, connectivity, and interior looks will lure buyers into showrooms.   http://bit.ly/2oWTSw0

 6h

Porsche Club China launched

Porsche Club China launched just a few days ago at the Shanghai Auto Show. The club already has more than 250 members, according to newspaper China Daily.   

 17h

Tuner gives Mazda Miata 250-hp turbo four

British tuner BBR has unleashed a turbocharged Mazda Miata with 250 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Offered in the United States, the hot-rodded ragtop hits 60 mph from a stop in five seconds flat. Pricing information hasn't been released yet.   http://bit.ly/2oT9uAM

 19h

Porsche to open experience center in Shanghai

Porsche is in the early stages of building an experience center in Shanghai, China. Like the existing centers in Europe and in the U.S., the facility will give current and prospective customers the ability to test new cars in a wide variety of conditions -- including on the track -- while providing them with insight into the company's history.   

 21h

Next Volkswagen Polo GTI getting 2.0-liter?

The next generation of the Volkswagen Polo GTI could buck the industry's downsizing trend. A recent report coming out of England suggests Volkswagen's smallest hot hatch will receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower, 10 more than the current model.   http://bit.ly/2oTbLMj

 1d

BMW sees the end of three-pedal M cars

BMW predicts the end is near for M-badged cars equipped with a manual transmission. "I'm not even sure the next generation of M3 and M4 models from BMW will have the option of a manual gearbox," conceded Peter Quintus, M's vice president of sales and marketing.   http://bit.ly/2oT50Kx

 1d