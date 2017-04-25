Porsche dealers asking for Panamera five-seater

Most Discussed
Mercedes-AMG to open standalone showrooms in the UK
Mercedes-AMG will open a standalone showroom in the United Kingdom before the end of the year. Standalone stores are becoming a popular way for AMG to distance itself from parent company Mercedes-Benz. The brand already operates a standalone showroom in Tokyo, and it will soon open one in Sydney, Shanghai, and Abu Dhabi. http://bit.ly/2oZFgwf
Mercedes celebrates test track's 50th
Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its test track in Stuttgart, Germany. The facility boasts 15.5 kilometers' worth of test tracks including a crosswind section, a slalom section, and a steep-bank curve. Mercedes has regularly updated the facility over the past five decades.
Kitty Hawk Flyer 'feels a lot like a flying motorcycle'
The multirotor is cautiously promoted as a recreational toy that should be flown only over water. Pilots don't need a license, but the aircraft is programmed to fly no higher than 15 feet. http://bit.ly/2pbcvLn
Uber said to track iPhone users even after app deleted
A New York Times report claims Uber implemented a fraud detection system that violated the App Store's privacy requirements, prompting a personal scolding from Apple CEO Tim Cook and a threat to blacklist the Uber app. http://nyti.ms/2pb9MBD
Spied: Range Rover Velar SVR
I high-performance version of the Range Rover Velar is just around the corner. http://bit.ly/2pag7gO
PSA wants to sell more cars in China
Paris-based PSA Peugeot-Citroen-Opel wants to increase its presence in China, the world's largest auto market. It has been selling cars in China since the 1980s, but it's nowhere near as successful as rivals like Volkswagen. "China is the biggest market in the world. We want to become a global car maker, so it is important for us to be successful in China," explained company boss Carlos Tavares. http://bit.ly/2p7QlK3
Porsche expects 30% take-up rate for manual GT3
The updated Porsche 911 GT3 is once again available with an enthusiast-approved manual transmission. The German brand expects 30-percent of GT3s will ship with three pedals. http://bit.ly/2oXhIb3
Subaru prices 2018 WRX, WRX STI
The updated Subaru WRX carries a base price of $27,855 once a mandatory destination charge is factored in. The Premium trim costs $31,355, while the Limited is priced at $32,455. Pricing for the WRX STI ranges from $36,995 to $41,755.
Mercedes-AMG C63 won't offer AWD
Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed the C63 will not receive the company's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the more hardcore Black Series model is in limbo because the high-performance brand is currently too busy. http://bit.ly/2p8fggC