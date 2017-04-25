Jaguar XF Sportbrake teased

  • Updated April 25, 2017, 10:44 am
  •         by Drew Johnson
Jaguar is getting ready to launch a second-generation of its XF Sportbrake wagon.

GM fires nearly 2,700 in Venezuela

General Motors has reportedly fired nearly 2,700 employees in Venezuela by sending them a text message, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. The company's Venezuelan plant hasn't produced a car since early 2016, and it was recently seized by the nation's government.   http://reut.rs/2pcLvLA

 2h

Honda to bring back Passport nameplate?

A trademark application suggests Honda could resurrect the Passport nameplate. Launched in 1993, the Passport was a badge-engineered Isuzu Rodeo, and Honda's first entry into the light truck segment. The 21st century Passport could be a short-wheelbase variant of the Pilot.   http://bit.ly/2pct0qD

 3h

Nissan prices 2017 Rogue Sport

The new Nissan Rogue Sport will arrive in showrooms next month. Pricing starts at $22,380 after a mandatory $940 destination charge is factored in. Front-wheel drive comes standard, and customers can add all-wheel drive for $1,350.   

 4h

Mercedes-AMG to open standalone showrooms in the UK

Mercedes-AMG will open a standalone showroom in the United Kingdom before the end of the year. Standalone stores are becoming a popular way for AMG to distance itself from parent company Mercedes-Benz. The brand already operates a standalone showroom in Tokyo, and it will soon open one in Sydney, Shanghai, and Abu Dhabi.   http://bit.ly/2oZFgwf

 7h

Mercedes celebrates test track's 50th

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its test track in Stuttgart, Germany. The facility boasts 15.5 kilometers' worth of test tracks including a crosswind section, a slalom section, and a steep-bank curve. Mercedes has regularly updated the facility over the past five decades.   

 8h

Porsche dealers asking for Panamera five-seater

Porsche dealers in the United States are asking the company to build a five-seater version of the Panamera sedan. If approved, the sedan will receive the Sport Turismo model's 4+1 seating configuration. A final decision on whether to give dealers a five-seater model hasn't been made yet.   http://bit.ly/2oZUiSn

 9h