Google buys land in Nevada

Koenigsegg goes on hiring spree
Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg is hiring approximately 35 employees. The company wants to increase its production capacity while reducing delivery times by up to a year and a half. http://bit.ly/2p3vXva
2018 Honda Odyssey now in production
Honda's Alabama plant has begun production of the 2018 Odyssey. http://bit.ly/2piboJI
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to retire
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has announced he will retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2017 season. The decision comes after 18 seasons and over 600 races. http://bit.ly/2phraEX
BMW recalls M760i
BMW is recalling 97 examples of the M760i. These high-end, V12-powered machines are equipped with an incorrectly manufactured engine oil cooler lines that can cause a leak.
BMW introduces M550d xDrive in Europe
BMW has announced a new variant of the 5 Series named M550d xDrive. Developed for the European market, the diesel-powered hot rod gets a gets 3.0-liter straight-six that uses four turbochargers to generate 400 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.
MG E-Motion concept headed to production
The head-turning MG E-Motion concept will spawn a production model in 2020, the company has confirmed. The all-electric coupe will start at under $40,000 in the United Kingdom.
Henrik Fisker to unveil EV in August
Designer and entrepreneur Henrik Fisker will introduce an electric luxury car named E-Motion in August. Aimed at the Tesla S, the E-Motion sedan will offer 400 miles of range.
Chevy Bolt fleet nears 4.6M miles
The company estimates the Bolt has collectively saved around 175,000 gallons of gasoline, after just a few months of limited availability.
Borgward to build plant in Germany
Borgward was recently resurrected with help from BAIC, an automaker owned by the Chinese government. The brand plans to begin building a factory in its home town of Bremen, Germany, next year. The plant will produce an all-electric crossover, among other models. Production is tentatively scheduled to kick off in 2019. http://bit.ly/2pdejUk