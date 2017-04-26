Google buys land in Nevada

  • Updated April 26, 2017, 6:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Google has paid $38.7 million for a large plot of land located right next to Tesla's Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada. Insiders suggest the purchase is related to the tech giant's self-driving car program. 

BMW recalls M760i

BMW is recalling 97 examples of the M760i. These high-end, V12-powered machines are equipped with an incorrectly manufactured engine oil cooler lines that can cause a leak.   

 3h

BMW introduces M550d xDrive in Europe

BMW has announced a new variant of the 5 Series named M550d xDrive. Developed for the European market, the diesel-powered hot rod gets a gets 3.0-liter straight-six that uses four turbochargers to generate 400 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.   

 5h

MG E-Motion concept headed to production

The head-turning MG E-Motion concept will spawn a production model in 2020, the company has confirmed. The all-electric coupe will start at under $40,000 in the United Kingdom.   

 6h

Henrik Fisker to unveil EV in August

Designer and entrepreneur Henrik Fisker will introduce an electric luxury car named E-Motion in August. Aimed at the Tesla S, the E-Motion sedan will offer 400 miles of range.   

 7h

Chevy Bolt fleet nears 4.6M miles

The company estimates the Bolt has collectively saved around 175,000 gallons of gasoline, after just a few months of limited availability.   

 18h

Borgward to build plant in Germany

Borgward was recently resurrected with help from BAIC, an automaker owned by the Chinese government. The brand plans to begin building a factory in its home town of Bremen, Germany, next year. The plant will produce an all-electric crossover, among other models. Production is tentatively scheduled to kick off in 2019.   http://bit.ly/2pdejUk

 23h