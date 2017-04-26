2018 Honda Odyssey now in production

  • Updated April 26, 2017, 9:06 am
  •         by Drew Johnson
Honda's Alabama plant has begun production of the 2018 Odyssey.

BMW recalls M760i

BMW is recalling 97 examples of the M760i. These high-end, V12-powered machines are equipped with an incorrectly manufactured engine oil cooler lines that can cause a leak.   

Google buys land in Nevada

Google has paid $38.7 million for a large plot of land located right next to Tesla's Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada. Insiders suggest the purchase is related to the tech giant's self-driving car program.   http://bit.ly/2phppHW

BMW introduces M550d xDrive in Europe

BMW has announced a new variant of the 5 Series named M550d xDrive. Developed for the European market, the diesel-powered hot rod gets a gets 3.0-liter straight-six that uses four turbochargers to generate 400 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.   

MG E-Motion concept headed to production

The head-turning MG E-Motion concept will spawn a production model in 2020, the company has confirmed. The all-electric coupe will start at under $40,000 in the United Kingdom.   

Henrik Fisker to unveil EV in August

Designer and entrepreneur Henrik Fisker will introduce an electric luxury car named E-Motion in August. Aimed at the Tesla S, the E-Motion sedan will offer 400 miles of range.   

Chevy Bolt fleet nears 4.6M miles

The company estimates the Bolt has collectively saved around 175,000 gallons of gasoline, after just a few months of limited availability.   

