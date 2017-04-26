Michigan next in line for 75-mile-per-hour speed limits

  • Updated April 26, 2017, 4:02 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
1,500 miles of Michigan highways will see their speed limits bumped by as much as 10 miles per hour, the Detroit Free Press reports. Some stretches will see their limits raised to 75. The plan calls for 600 miles of road to be re-signed for 75 MPH and an additional 900 miles bumping up to 65. The transition will take place this year and there's likely more to come; additional highways are currently under review by state officials.

Now

BMW recalls M760i

BMW is recalling 97 examples of the M760i. These high-end, V12-powered machines are equipped with an incorrectly manufactured engine oil cooler lines that can cause a leak.   

 11h

Google buys land in Nevada

Google has paid $38.7 million for a large plot of land located right next to Tesla's Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada. Insiders suggest the purchase is related to the tech giant's self-driving car program.   http://bit.ly/2phppHW

 12h

BMW introduces M550d xDrive in Europe

BMW has announced a new variant of the 5 Series named M550d xDrive. Developed for the European market, the diesel-powered hot rod gets a gets 3.0-liter straight-six that uses four turbochargers to generate 400 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.   

 13h

MG E-Motion concept headed to production

The head-turning MG E-Motion concept will spawn a production model in 2020, the company has confirmed. The all-electric coupe will start at under $40,000 in the United Kingdom.   

 14h