Hyundai previews Kona crossover

Volkswagen T-Roc to debut soon
Volkswagen will introduce an entry-level crossover named T-Roc in the coming months. Aimed at the Juke, the T-Roc is Wolfsburg's version of the Audi Q2.
Mazda to launch CX-8 in Japan
Mazda will introduce a new model named CX-8 on the Japanese market. Essentially a stretched CX-5, the CX-8 will offer seating for up to seven passengers, a turbodiesel 2.2-liter engine, and a six-speed automatic transmission. As of writing, it's too early to tell whether the soft-roader will be sold on our shores.
Skoda announces Karoq crossover
Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has announced a new crossover named Karoq. The soft-roader will replace the Yeti when it goes on sale in Europe and abroad later this year.
ICYMI: Oregon fines resident for doing math without a license
An Oregon resident has been fined by the state's Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying for "practicing engineering in the state without a license" after he attempted to share the results of his personal research into traffic light timing with officials. Mats Järlström was fined $500. He plans to contest the fine in court. http://bit.ly/2pmnlhK
Navdy partners with Glympse to send live ETAs as you drive
Navdy's aftermarket heads-up displays will soon offer customers the ability to update their friends with projected arrival times as they drive, thanks to a partnership with Glympse. The new, virtually eyes- and hands-free integration will allow drivers to update friends (and other contacts) with their location and ETA on demand, rather than requiring them to send messages via smartphone. http://tcrn.ch/2pmyMWH
Honda sets global production record
For the fiscal year ending in March, the company has set all-time production records in North America, Asia and China.
Pininfarina to become premium EV brand?
Pininfarina parent company Mahindra is considering turning the storied Italian coachbuilder into a premium electric car brand to rival Tesla. The first model could be a supercar inspired by the H2 Speed concept shown last year in Geneva. Insiders warn that a final decision hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2pkOBNy
Mercedes gets Google Home, Amazon Alexa compatibility
Mercedes-Benz has introduced Google Home and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Owners can now remotely start, lock, and locate their car, and send an address to the navigation system.
NEVS teams up with Iconiq for future EV
NEVS -- the Chinese brand that purchased Saab's carcass -- has teamed up with a China-based startup named Iconiq to build electric cars. The two brands will form a joint-venture to manufacture cars in China, and in the former Saab factory in Sweden. http://bit.ly/2pkE8Se