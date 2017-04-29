Tesla wants to shoot your car underground at 124 mph

  • Updated April 29, 2017, 3:01 pm
  •         by Ronan Glon
Tesla founder Elon Musk has released a video that illustrates his vision for a sophisticated network of underground tunnels.  Cars travel on pods at up to 124 mph, which promises to drastically reduce travel times and congestion in crowded areas like Los Angeles.  Musk created The Boring Company to move forward with the project, but he acknowledges there are several significant hurdles to clear before his concept becomes a reality. 

Now

Next Nissan Leaf could get 250-mile range

Nissan has big changes in store for the next-generation Leaf, which is scheduled to debut before the end of the year. The battery-powered model is expected to offer between 200 and 250 miles of range in its most basic configuration. A 300-mile range is attainable by 2020, according to Green Car Reports.   http://bit.ly/2pfFXBK

 4h

Lexus open to launching new wagon

Lexus hasn't ruled out building another station wagon, the company has confirmed. Officials are trying to find ways to prevent passenger car sales from collapsing as customers flock towards crossovers and SUVs.   http://bit.ly/2pfwNFa

 6h

GM scores record profit on strong truck sales

General Motors reported record first-quarter profits Friday, thanks largely to strong sales of tricks, SUVs and crossovers. Reuters reports that GM shares dropped slightly despite a pretax profit of 8.2 percent--the company's best-ever first-quarter margin either before or after its 2009 bankruptcy.   http://reut.rs/2pdxWNl

 1d

Toyota Connected to expand Plano office

Toyota's data hub ("Toyota Connected") will expand its Plano, Texas, presence, the company announced Friday. Toyota expects to double the subsidiary's headcount as it finds new ways to exploit the data gathered from the company's global operations.   

 1d

Tesla fires automation executive

Tesla has fired a top executive in charge of automation. Insiders claim Klaus Grohmann -- whose company, Grohmann Engineering, was purchased by Tesla last year -- disagreed with Elon Musk over how to treat existing clients like Daimler and BMW.   http://bit.ly/2poqhuc

 1d

Kia to open new factory in India

Kia will spend $1.1 billion to build an assembly plant in India. The factory will be up and running in 2019, according to the Associated Press, and it will produce about 300,000 cars a year.   

 1d

Tesla S loses 15% range at 150,000 miles

A recent study sheds insight into how long the Tesla Model S' battery pack lasts. On average, 90 to 95 percent of the battery's capacity remains at 93,000 miles. Green Car Reports writes the pack will lose less than 15 percent of its capacity over the car's 150,000-mile life cycle.   http://bit.ly/2popzNp

 1d

Ultra-rare 911 barn find heads to auction

An extremely rare 1993 Porsche 911 RSR with just six miles on the clock is headed to auction soon. One of just 51 built, the time capsule spent 25 years in a barn for unknown reasons. Auction house RM Sotheby's expects it will fetch about $2.3 million.   http://bit.ly/2poc40w

 1d