Chinese market boosts Cadillac sales

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Mercedes issues eight recalls
Mercedes-Benz has issued eight separate recalls at the same time. 24,478 vehicles are affected by the campaigns, including the C-Class, the GLC, the S-Class, the G, and a single R-Class. http://bit.ly/2pwEaGA
McLaren 650S crashes into tanker in China
A purple McLaren 650S Spider crashed into a tanker in China. The driver reportedly lost control while racing another car, according to CarNewsChina. No injuries were reported, but the damage could have been a lot worse because the 650S slammed right into the truck's fuel tank. http://bit.ly/2pwypc8
GM CEO Mary Barra won't join Trump administration
General Motors boss Mary Barra isn't interested in a position with the Trump administration. "I am 150 percent committed to General Motors," she promised during a conference call. http://bit.ly/2qjM9tN
AMG's Valtteri Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix
Mercedes-AMG Petronas pilot Valtteri Bottas claimed his very first Formula 1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. He beat teammate Lewis Hamilton, whose car overheated throughout the entire race.
Techart builds 720-horsepower Cayenne
German tuner Techart has given the Porsche Cayenne a new, more aggressive-looking body kit, and as much power as the McLaren 720S. The 720-horsepower SUV looks like nothing else on the road, for better or worse.
Germany takes on Italy and Australia in a sports sedan shootout
Australian publication CarAdvice has rounded up an Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, a Mercedes-AMG C63 S, a BMW M3, and a HSV GTSR W1 to find out which one takes the acceleration crown. The winner isn't one of the usual suspects. http://bit.ly/2ptNQli
Kia won't replace Forte Koup
Kia won't replace the two-door version of the Forte. The Koup will be dropped from the brand's catalog after the remaining cars sitting unsold on dealer lots are spoken for. Pricing starts at about $19,000, which makes the Forte Koup one of the cheapest coupes on the market today. http://bit.ly/2ptJRp1
Tesla wants to shoot your car underground at 124 mph
Tesla founder Elon Musk has released a video that illustrates his vision for a sophisticated network of underground tunnels. Cars travel on pods at up to 124 mph, which promises to drastically reduce travel times and congestion in crowded areas like Los Angeles. Musk created The Boring Company to move forward with the project, but he acknowledges there are several significant hurdles to clear before his concept becomes a reality. http://bit.ly/2psG8Ii
Elon Musk previews Tesla semi
Elon Musk has released the first official image of Tesla's upcoming semi truck. Presumably all-electric, the futuristic-looking truck will make its debut in September. http://bit.ly/2ph1cDe