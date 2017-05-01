Formula 1: the latest rankings

Tesla founder Elon Musk has released a video that illustrates his vision for a sophisticated network of underground tunnels. Cars travel on pods at up to 124 mph, which promises to drastically reduce travel times and congestion in crowded areas like Los Angeles. Musk created The Boring Company to move forward with the project, but he acknowledges there are several significant hurdles to clear before his concept becomes a reality. http://bit.ly/2psG8Ii