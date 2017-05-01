AMG's Valtteri Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix

  • Updated May 1, 2017, 4:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Mercedes-AMG Petronas pilot Valtteri Bottas claimed his very first Formula 1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix.  He beat teammate Lewis Hamilton, whose car overheated throughout the entire race.

Now

Formula 1: the latest rankings

With 136 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. The race is close; Ferrari is in second with 135 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 86 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 73, 63, and 49 points, respectively.   

 53m
Mercedes issues eight recalls

Mercedes-Benz has issued eight separate recalls at the same time. 24,478 vehicles are affected by the campaigns, including the C-Class, the GLC, the S-Class, the G, and a single R-Class.   http://bit.ly/2pwEaGA

 1h

McLaren 650S crashes into tanker in China

A purple McLaren 650S Spider crashed into a tanker in China. The driver reportedly lost control while racing another car, according to CarNewsChina. No injuries were reported, but the damage could have been a lot worse because the 650S slammed right into the truck's fuel tank.   http://bit.ly/2pwypc8

 2h

Chinese market boosts Cadillac sales

Chinese motorists have been giving Cadillac sales a considerable boost in recent months. Automotive News reports a 45-percent increase in sales helped Cadillac sell 309,000 cars last year, an 11-percent increase over 2015. It represents Cadillac's best result since 1986. The brand is getting close to its best-ever performance of 360,000 cars in 1980.   http://bit.ly/2qjzEhv

 5h

Techart builds 720-horsepower Cayenne

German tuner Techart has given the Porsche Cayenne a new, more aggressive-looking body kit, and as much power as the McLaren 720S. The 720-horsepower SUV looks like nothing else on the road, for better or worse.   

 19h

Kia won't replace Forte Koup

Kia won't replace the two-door version of the Forte. The Koup will be dropped from the brand's catalog after the remaining cars sitting unsold on dealer lots are spoken for. Pricing starts at about $19,000, which makes the Forte Koup one of the cheapest coupes on the market today.   http://bit.ly/2ptJRp1

 23h

Tesla wants to shoot your car underground at 124 mph

Tesla founder Elon Musk has released a video that illustrates his vision for a sophisticated network of underground tunnels. Cars travel on pods at up to 124 mph, which promises to drastically reduce travel times and congestion in crowded areas like Los Angeles. Musk created The Boring Company to move forward with the project, but he acknowledges there are several significant hurdles to clear before his concept becomes a reality.   http://bit.ly/2psG8Ii

 1d