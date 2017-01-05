Porsche patents A-pillar airbag

  • Updated May 2, 2017, 3:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
A patent application reveals Porsche is working on integrating airbags into a car's A-pillars.  The device promises to make convertibles safer in the event of a crash. http://bit.ly/2pAkjq9

Now

Cadillac luring younger buyers in China

Cadillac's impressive growth on the Chinese market is fueled by younger consumers. The average Cadillac buyer in China is just 30 years old, according to Automotive News. In comparison, the average American Cadillac buyer is 50.   http://bit.ly/2qjzEhv

 16h

Canada fines Mitsubishi for rigging parts prices

Mitsubishi will need to pay 13.4 million Canadian dollars after pleading guilty to rigging bids for car parts. The Japanese brand "entered into illegal agreements" with a rival supplier to determine who won calls for bids issued by Honda, Ford, and General Motors.   http://bit.ly/2pwFZ6G

 18h

Ford preparing new modular platform

Ford's European division is currently developing a brand-new platform that will underpin compact cars all around the globe. Flexibility is key, according to Automobile Magazine, because the platform needs to accommodate a wide range of powertrains (including EVs) and technologies. The first car built on the new platform will arrive before 2020.   http://bit.ly/2pwETYF

 19h

Formula 1: the latest rankings

With 136 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. The race is close; Ferrari is in second with 135 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 86 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 73, 63, and 49 points, respectively.   

 20h

Mercedes issues eight recalls

Mercedes-Benz has issued eight separate recalls at the same time. 24,478 vehicles are affected by the campaigns, including the C-Class, the GLC, the S-Class, the G, and a single R-Class.   http://bit.ly/2pwEaGA

 21h