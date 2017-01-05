Ferrari F40 burns to the ground in Italy

Most Discussed
Samsung prepares to test autonomous cars in Korea
The electronics giant is said to be using modified Hyundai vehicles to test its self-driving technology, according to The Korea Herald. http://bit.ly/2qlP5Ga
Ford building evacuated after report of suspicious package
Ford's Regent Court building at its Dearborn complex was evacuated today due to reports of a suspicious package. The Dearborn Police bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate. The building has since been deemed safe and employees are returning to work, The Detroit News reports. http://detne.ws/2qlV1Ph
Current Mercedes G sticking around after new model arrives
A new, more modern version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is right around the corner, but the current model will remain in production for certain markets, according to Car & Driver. However, the United States isn't one of them. http://bit.ly/2qjEsnm
Cadillac luring younger buyers in China
Cadillac's impressive growth on the Chinese market is fueled by younger consumers. The average Cadillac buyer in China is just 30 years old, according to Automotive News. In comparison, the average American Cadillac buyer is 50. http://bit.ly/2qjzEhv
Driver rolls car in Michigan, keeps driving to catch flight
Police impounded the vehicle after receiving a tip from a toll booth attendant who noticed deployed airbags and exterior damage, forcing the man to continue via taxi. The incident has been blamed on falling asleep at the wheel, according to the Detroit Free Press. http://on.freep.com/2qlfLH8
Canada fines Mitsubishi for rigging parts prices
Mitsubishi will need to pay 13.4 million Canadian dollars after pleading guilty to rigging bids for car parts. The Japanese brand "entered into illegal agreements" with a rival supplier to determine who won calls for bids issued by Honda, Ford, and General Motors. http://bit.ly/2pwFZ6G
Ford preparing new modular platform
Ford's European division is currently developing a brand-new platform that will underpin compact cars all around the globe. Flexibility is key, according to Automobile Magazine, because the platform needs to accommodate a wide range of powertrains (including EVs) and technologies. The first car built on the new platform will arrive before 2020. http://bit.ly/2pwETYF
Formula 1: the latest rankings
With 136 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. The race is close; Ferrari is in second with 135 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 86 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 73, 63, and 49 points, respectively.
Mercedes issues eight recalls
Mercedes-Benz has issued eight separate recalls at the same time. 24,478 vehicles are affected by the campaigns, including the C-Class, the GLC, the S-Class, the G, and a single R-Class. http://bit.ly/2pwEaGA