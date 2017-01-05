Even Jeep can't escape slowing sales

  • Updated May 2, 2017, 2:06 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
Only two brands shined in the FCA portfolio in April--Alfa Romeo and Ram. The former is riding a wave of volume brought on by the introduction of its new Giulia lineup; the latter continues to shine in America's truck-obsessed market. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ

Now

GM expanding Oshawa plant

General Motors will add a second shift to it Oshawa, Canada, factory to build the Chevrolet Silverado, according to a letter published by a Canadian union. The new shift will create about 500 jobs.   http://bit.ly/2qnF8rB

 4h

Tesla to build four additional Gigafactories

Tesla boss Elon Musk is keeping his promise of building more Gigafactories around the world. "I will announce locations for between two and four Gigafactories later this year -- probably four," he said during a conference. At least one of the new factories will be built in Europe, and Tesla is expected to build at least one in China.   http://bit.ly/2qnC8vD

 6h