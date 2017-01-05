Porsche racks up another monthly sales record in April

Most Discussed
Subaru continues to roll, posting yet another sales improvement in April
Subaru posted a 4% improvement over April of 2016 and year-to-date sales growth of more than 7 percent. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
Even Jeep can't escape slowing sales
Only two brands shined in the FCA portfolio in April--Alfa Romeo and Ram. The former is riding a wave of volume brought on by the introduction of its new Giulia lineup; the latter continues to shine in America's truck-obsessed market. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
MINI announces roof tent for Countryman
MINI has teamed up with Autohome to develop a pop-up tent that fits on the Countryman's roof. Named Air Top, the tent is big enough to comfortably fit two adults. Pricing information for the U.S. market hasn't been announced yet.
Chevrolet temporarily stopping 'Vette factory tours
Chevrolet will stop giving tours of the Corvette factory for a year and a half as it performs renovation work. Insiders suggest the Bowtie is also getting the plant ready for the next-gen 'Vette, which will arrive before the end of the decade. http://bit.ly/2pAEAvF
GM expanding Oshawa plant
General Motors will add a second shift to it Oshawa, Canada, factory to build the Chevrolet Silverado, according to a letter published by a Canadian union. The new shift will create about 500 jobs. http://bit.ly/2qnF8rB
UK license test to include GPS guidance
In the United Kingdom, getting a driver's license will soon require demonstrating the ability to follow a GPS. Starting in December, part of the exam will involve following GPS instructions for at least 20 minutes. http://bit.ly/2qny3Y9
Tesla to build four additional Gigafactories
Tesla boss Elon Musk is keeping his promise of building more Gigafactories around the world. "I will announce locations for between two and four Gigafactories later this year -- probably four," he said during a conference. At least one of the new factories will be built in Europe, and Tesla is expected to build at least one in China. http://bit.ly/2qnC8vD
2018 BMW M5 getting RWD button
The 2018 BMW M5 will be all-wheel drive. However, enthusiasts will be able to channel the 4.4-liter V8 engine's full 600-horsepower output to the rear wheels at the push of a button. http://bit.ly/2pArHSg
Marchionne: Ferrari won't turbocharge V12
Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne opined it would be "nuts" to put a turbo -- or two -- on the brand's V12. The engine will always remain naturally-aspirated, but it will rely on hybrid assistance to keep fuel economy in check. http://bit.ly/2pA90OY