Honda's crossovers keep the company on the plus side of shrinking U.S. auto sales

  • Updated May 2, 2017, 4:45 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
Honda was one of few automakers to post a positive result in April, largely thanks to surging truck, CUV and SUV sales. Honda's all-new CR-V outsold both the Civic and the Accord. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ

Now

Even Jeep can't escape slowing sales

Only two brands shined in the FCA portfolio in April--Alfa Romeo and Ram. The former is riding a wave of volume brought on by the introduction of its new Giulia lineup; the latter continues to shine in America's truck-obsessed market.   http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ

 3h

MINI announces roof tent for Countryman

MINI has teamed up with Autohome to develop a pop-up tent that fits on the Countryman's roof. Named Air Top, the tent is big enough to comfortably fit two adults. Pricing information for the U.S. market hasn't been announced yet.   

 6h

GM expanding Oshawa plant

General Motors will add a second shift to it Oshawa, Canada, factory to build the Chevrolet Silverado, according to a letter published by a Canadian union. The new shift will create about 500 jobs.   http://bit.ly/2qnF8rB

 8h

Tesla to build four additional Gigafactories

Tesla boss Elon Musk is keeping his promise of building more Gigafactories around the world. "I will announce locations for between two and four Gigafactories later this year -- probably four," he said during a conference. At least one of the new factories will be built in Europe, and Tesla is expected to build at least one in China.   http://bit.ly/2qnC8vD

 10h