Workhorse shows futuristic PHEV pickup

Entry-level Mercedes SLC takes on Miata in Europe
Mercedes-Benz has introduced an entry-level variant of the SLC powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. Aimed at the Mazda Miata, the SLC 180 offers 154 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The model is on-sale in select European countries, but it won't make its way to the United States.
Hondata announces Civic tuning kit
Honda tuner Hondata has announced a tuning kit for the tenth-generation Civic. The upgrade increases the turbo's boost by 9 PSI, which adds 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque to the 1.5-liter's output. Motor1 reports the kit costs about $700. http://bit.ly/2qraq0S
TVR trademarks Griffith name
Born-again British sports car brand TVR has trademarked the Griffith name. Nothing is official at this point, but rumors claim the company's upcoming sports car could revive the emblematic nameplate used several times in the past. http://bit.ly/2pE65EJ
Jay Leno drives M3-powered BMW 2002
Jay Leno recently took a spin in a classic BMW 2002 powered by an 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine out of an e30 M3. Brand purists won't like the swap, but Leno claims it's the perfect restomod. http://bit.ly/2pEhZi6
Honda's crossovers keep the company on the plus side of shrinking U.S. auto sales
Honda was one of few automakers to post a positive result in April, largely thanks to surging truck, CUV and SUV sales. Honda's all-new CR-V outsold both the Civic and the Accord. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
Porsche racks up another monthly sales record in April
Porsche put up yet another month of record sales volume in the United States, largely thanks to a stand-out performance from the all-new Panamera. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
Subaru continues to roll, posting yet another sales improvement in April
Subaru posted a 4% improvement over April of 2016 and year-to-date sales growth of more than 7 percent. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
Even Jeep can't escape slowing sales
Only two brands shined in the FCA portfolio in April--Alfa Romeo and Ram. The former is riding a wave of volume brought on by the introduction of its new Giulia lineup; the latter continues to shine in America's truck-obsessed market. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
MINI announces roof tent for Countryman
MINI has teamed up with Autohome to develop a pop-up tent that fits on the Countryman's roof. Named Air Top, the tent is big enough to comfortably fit two adults. Pricing information for the U.S. market hasn't been announced yet.