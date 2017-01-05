TVR trademarks Griffith name

Most Discussed
Entry-level Mercedes SLC takes on Miata in Europe
Mercedes-Benz has introduced an entry-level variant of the SLC powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. Aimed at the Mazda Miata, the SLC 180 offers 154 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The model is on-sale in select European countries, but it won't make its way to the United States.
Hondata announces Civic tuning kit
Honda tuner Hondata has announced a tuning kit for the tenth-generation Civic. The upgrade increases the turbo's boost by 9 PSI, which adds 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque to the 1.5-liter's output. Motor1 reports the kit costs about $700. http://bit.ly/2qraq0S
Workhorse shows futuristic PHEV pickup
Startup Workhorse has finally unveiled the W-15, a plug-in hybrid pickup truck headed to series production. Priced at $52,000, the model can drive on electricity alone for 80 miles before a 460-horsepower range extender kicks in.
Jay Leno drives M3-powered BMW 2002
Jay Leno recently took a spin in a classic BMW 2002 powered by an 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine out of an e30 M3. Brand purists won't like the swap, but Leno claims it's the perfect restomod. http://bit.ly/2pEhZi6
Honda's crossovers keep the company on the plus side of shrinking U.S. auto sales
Honda was one of few automakers to post a positive result in April, largely thanks to surging truck, CUV and SUV sales. Honda's all-new CR-V outsold both the Civic and the Accord. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
Porsche racks up another monthly sales record in April
Porsche put up yet another month of record sales volume in the United States, largely thanks to a stand-out performance from the all-new Panamera. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
Subaru continues to roll, posting yet another sales improvement in April
Subaru posted a 4% improvement over April of 2016 and year-to-date sales growth of more than 7 percent. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
Even Jeep can't escape slowing sales
Only two brands shined in the FCA portfolio in April--Alfa Romeo and Ram. The former is riding a wave of volume brought on by the introduction of its new Giulia lineup; the latter continues to shine in America's truck-obsessed market. http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ
MINI announces roof tent for Countryman
MINI has teamed up with Autohome to develop a pop-up tent that fits on the Countryman's roof. Named Air Top, the tent is big enough to comfortably fit two adults. Pricing information for the U.S. market hasn't been announced yet.